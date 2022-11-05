NCHSAA Championship recap: North Iredell wins 3A volleyball title

A year ago, North Iredell came up just short in the N.C. 3A volleyball state finals, losing to Cedar Ridge.

Saturday, the Raiders were determined to not go home to Olin, N.C., feeling the same way again. After splitting the first two sets with Greenville’s J.H. Rose, North Iredell won the third set 15-9 and won its third state championship Saturday. It was the school’s first since 2017.

The final set belong to championship MVP Emma Norris, who notched four kills in a run that sparked North Iredell to an 8-1 lead. For the day, Norris had 24 kills.

Norris needed that strong performance in the final set after losing 25-23 in the fourth, which could’ve won the championship. Instead, Rose took that one, after there were 12 ties and six lead changes.

But in the final set, Norris dominated and led her team to a 33-0 finish for the season. Rose (28-2) was in the finals for the first time since 2004.

Union Academy wins 1A volleyball state title

In the 1A finals, Union Academy won its second straight title, beat Perquimans 3-0.

Union Academy (28-2) won the first set 25-23, and grabbed the second 25-18. Now facing elimination, Perquimans (26-2) jumped out to 12-4 lead, threatening to force a fourth set. The Pirates eventually led 23-18, just two points away from closing out the set before Union Academy had a big rally.

It was seven straight points to end the set -- and the match for coach Brooke Hill.

Cardinals setter Lauren Munday was named championship MVP after ending her career with more than 2,000 assists.

Sun Valley falls in 4A finals

Millbrook ended Sun Valley’s magical playoff run with a 3-0 win in the N.C. 4A volleyball state final.

Millbrook junior hitter Kiarrah Horne had 26 kills, leading her team to its first state championship since 1995. She was named championship MVP.

Sun Valley, which reached the state finals for the first time, ended the season 29-3. Millbrook is 29-1.

Dual Team Tennis: Green Hope stops Myers Park in 4A

Green Hope beat Myers Park in the N.C. 4A dual-team final in a meeting of unbeaten teams.

Green Hope ended the season at 19-0. Myers Park was 19-1.

▪ Hendersonville (17-1) beat Raleigh Charter (13-3) in 2A.

▪ Mount Airy (21-1) beat Chatham Central (17-4) in the 1A finals.

2022 1A Dual Team State Championship

Mount Airy (21-1) def. Chatham Central (17-4) 5-0

Singles Matches

#1 – Carrie Marion (MA) d. Olivia Brooks (CC) 6-2, 6-2

#2 – Ella Brant (MA) d. Ellie Phillips (CC) 6-0, 6-4

#3 – Kancie Tate (MA) d. Rachel Albright (CC) 6-4, 6-1

#4 – Audrey Marion (MA) led Jaylee Williams (CC) 6-4, DNF

#5 – Charlotte Hauser (MA) d. Lauren Caviness (CC) 6-0, 6-1

#6 – Audrey Brown (MA) d. Hallie Webster (CC) 6-2, 6-1

1A DT Championship MVP – Carrie Marion (MA)

Sportsmanship Awards – Olivia Brooks (CC) & Kancie Tate (MA)

2022 2A Dual Team State Championship

Hendersonville (17-1) def. Raleigh Charter (13-3) 5-4

Singles Matches

#1 – Eliza Perry (HEN) d. Sarayu Brundavanam (RC) 0-6, 6-0, [10-6]

#2 – Ramsey Ross (HEN) d. Krisha Avula (RC) 6-2, 6-3

#3 – Keerthi Avula (RC) d. Raleigh Prichard (HEN) 6-2, 7-5

#4 – Reese Redden (HEN) d. Carlisle Hedrick (RC) 6-2, 6-2

#5 – Ginger Wagner (RC) d. Anna MacDowell (HEN) 6-4, 6-4

#6 – Abby Moomaw (RC) d. Katherine Graham (HEN) 7-6 (4), 4-6, [10-7]

Doubles Matches

#1 – Eliza Perry & Ramsey Ross (HEN) d. Sarayu Brundavanam & Ginger Wagner (RC) 8-1

#2 – Raleigh Prichard & Reese Redden (HEN) d. Krisha Avula & Carlisle Hedrick (RC) 8-3

#3 – Keerthi Avula & Abby Moomaw (RC) d. Anna MacDowell & Katherine Graham (HEN) 8-1

2A DT Championship MVP – Eliza Perry (HEN)

Sportsmanship Awards – Carlisle Hedrick (RC) & Ramsey Ross (HEN)

2022 3A Dual Team State Championship

Cape Fear (18-1) def. Lake Norman Charter (21-2) 5-1

Singles Matches

#1 – Anna Piland (CF) d. Anaya Sirram (LNC) 6-0, 6-0

#2 – Brooke Bieniek (CF) d. Sidney Ross (LNC) 6-0, 6-2

#3 – Shea Bieniek (CF) d. Eleina Moon (LNC) 6-2, 6-4

#4 – Andi Brinker (CF) d. Aileen Huynh (LNC) 6-2, 6-4

#5 – Brianna Keen (CF) d. Sophia Phillips (LNC) 6-4, 2-6, [10-6]

#6 – Moriah Harris (LNC) d. Ansley Thomas (CF) 6-0, 6-0

3A DT Championship MVP – Brooke Bieniek (CF)

Sportsmanship Awards – Brianna Keen (CF) & Sophia Phillips (LNC)

2022 4A Dual Team State Championship

Green Hope (19-0) def. Myers Park (19-1) 5-4

Singles Matches

#1 – Olivia Corcoran (GH) d. Teagan Reilly (MP) 6-3, 6-2

#2 – Lisa Kranec (GH) d. Ella Bumgardner (MP) 6-0, 6-0

#3 – Brianna Stewart (GH) d. Mia Basinger (MP) 6-2, 6-1

#4 – Agnes Shinn (MP) d. Vibha Kestur (GH) 6-1, 6-0

#5 – Meredyth Barr (MP) d. JiaJia Ye (GH) 6-0, 6-3

#6 – Finley Holzman (MP) d. Siri Chenna (GH) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Matches

#1 – Lisa Kranec & Brianna Stewart (GH) d. Teagan Reilly & Finley Holzman (MP) 8-2

#2 – Olivia Corcoran & Vibha Kestur (GH) d. Ella Bumgardner & Meredyth Barr (MP) 8-4

#3 – Mia Basinger & Agnes Shinn (MP) d. JiaJia Ye & Siri Chenna (GH) 8-4

4A DT Championship MVP – Brianna Stewart (GH)

Sportsmanship Awards – Vibha Kestur (GH) & Finley Holzman (MP)

Cross-Country: Runners from North Lincoln, Cuthbertson, Lincolnton win

Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopins and Cuthbertson’s Stella Kermes won N.C. 2A and 4A state cross-country individual championships Saturday. In 3A, North Lincoln’s Macy Parks won the title.

Hopkins won the 2A title and Kearnes in 4A. Hopkins ran a time of 19:20.05 to easily over N.C. School of Science and Math’s Anika Raburn (20:19.18).

In 3A, Parks’ time of 18:58.80, easily bested West Henderson’s Noelle Houlihan (19:11.13).

In the 4A meet, Kermes ran 17:40.94 to slip past Myers Park’s Mary Bonner Dalton (17:44.41).

Cuthbertson also won the girls 4A team championship.

▪ South Stanly won the 1A boys championship. North Lincoln won 3A girls.

