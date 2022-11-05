Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kings Island makes final preparations for Winterfest
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island crews are making final preparations to get the amusement park ready for WinterFest. WinterFest opens in 16 days, the day after Thanksgiving. The park has been taking advantage of the nice weather this week to get the 364-acre amusement park ready for the annual event. The annual holiday tradition features more than five million lights, ice skating on the famous Royal Fountain, the 314-foot tall Eiffel Tower transformed into a Christmas tree and live shows.
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
linknky.com
‘White Christmas’ costumes, props coming to Behringer-Crawford Museum
Rekindle memories and make new ones with the magic and merriment of the iconic 1954 film “White Christmas” at the Behringer-Crawford Museum this holiday season. Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” Exhibit opens Nov. 12, with costumes worn by Kentucky legend Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, and Danny Kaye, among other stars. Studio props, sheet music, cast members’ personal memorabilia, and more will be on display.
WLWT 5
Toby Keith takes the stage with Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby at his steakhouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Months after announcing he had been battling stomach cancer since later last year, Country music superstar Toby Keith took the stage at a popular Cincinnati-based steakhouse. Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby posted a series of videos and pictures over the weekend, showing him on stage with the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
Over-the-Rhine's The Hub to Relocate to Larger Space Formerly Occupied by St. John 3:16 Baptist Church
The Hub plans to move from 1209 Main St. to 1215 Main St. in the next year.
Cincinnati Zoo honors Fiona the hippo with nutcracker statue
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is getting into the Christmas spirit, revealing a nutcracker statue of a hippo to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its PNC Festival of Lights celebration. Not just any hippo -- the subject is the zoo’s most famous resident, Fiona, WHIO-TV reported....
Freestore Foodbank offering food distribution ahead of holidays
Freestore Foodbank will provide families with food distribution opportunities throughout the month of November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Indoor Winter craft fair happening this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ready to start shopping for the holidays? A new indoor craft show is making its way to Cincinnati!. Head on over to the Winter Craft Fair located at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. This indoor craft show will feature...
WLWT 5
Father-in-law of former Bengal sells winning Powerball ticket
ALTADENA, Calif. — While the $2 billion Powerball ticket wasn't sold in Ohio, there is still an Ohio connection. The father-in-law of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko is $1 million richer after the winning ticket was sold at the gas station he owns, Joe's Service Center, in Altadena, California.
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in the West End due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the 9th Street and Western Hills Viaduct exits at 3:19...
dayton.com
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
dayton.com
Annual concert today benefits Open Door Food Pantry
HAMILTON — One upcoming, local concert will help to raise funds and awareness for an area nonprofit in Butler County: The Open Door Food Pantry. “We survive on donations from various individuals. The mailing we do at the time of the concert is our big fundraiser every year,” said Michael Reardon, executive director of Open Door Food Pantry.
thegnarlygnome.com
Northside Yacht Club Isn’t A Dive Or Even A Yacht Club, It’s Just Amazing.
What is Northside Yacht Club? It’s not a dive bar, and most certainly isn’t a Yacht Club, either. I’ve heard plenty of folks (especially when they opened their doors in 20150 be a little skeptical of this place. I’ve heard it be referred to as a tiki bar, a hipster hideaway, and the aforementioned “dive bar” moniker. It’s not really any of those things. In typical Northside neighborhood fashion, it sort of defies the categorization that we like to try to put things into – and that’s part of the personality that makes this place so great.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 new manatees
CINCINNATI — Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo is caring for a trio of new residents – manatees. According to WXIX and WKRC, the zoo said new arrivals Piccolina, Soleil and Calliope came to the facility Saturday from Florida’s ZooTampa at Lowry Park, where all three had been in critical care. The manatees are “acclimating to their new pools” as their “second-stage rehab care” begins in Cincinnati, the Ohio zoo wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
