Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
“The Triangle” is revealed in Quincy
Many of you who live in Quincy have probably noticed a lot of activity on the piece of property that divides downtown Quincy. The island on the west entrance that separates the east and west traffic flow has been fondly dubbed “The Triangle.”. The Triangle was revealed today, Nov....
Plumas County News
Presentation on proposed formation of new fire district to be held Friday, November 11
The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) and Sierra Valley Fire District invites members of the community to join in on a presentation about the proposed formation of a new fire district in Eastern Plumas county on Friday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, and will be held at the Sierra Valley Fire Department located at 94362 CA-70 in Chilcoot. More information about recent activities of the LESSG can be found here.
Plumas County News
Trail Angel receives thank you note from PCT hiker
Quincy resident Gerie Bunch helped a Pacific Crest Trail hiker this summer and was pleased to hear from her and learn that she had met her goal to make it to the Canadian border. “I saw her crossing the Post Office parking lot, and we smiled ‘hello,'” Bunch recalled. “Then...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary November 11, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 6……….. 54……….. 38……….. 0.08. Nov. 7……….. 45……….. 32……….. 0.63 – trace. Nov. 8……….. 34……….. 32……….. 0.92 – 5.
Plumas County News
Special meeting of Portola City Hall to be held Tuesday, November 15
The City of Portola city council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of a rate increase request from Intermountain Disposal, an LESSG (Local Emergency Services Study Group) funding request, and the consideration of purchasing tax-defaulted property from Plumas County with use of ARPA funds.
Plumas County News
Happy Veterans Day – what’s open; what’s closed in Plumas and where to celebrate
This is the day set aside to pay tribute to all American veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. It is a federal, state and county holiday, so many individuals across Plumas County will have a day off of work. All county, state and federal offices will be closed including the courts and the DMV. The US Postal Service will be closed, as will local schools. The banks will be closed as well.
Plumas County News
IVCSD meeting scheduled for Nov. 16
The regular meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Plumas Bank building at 121 Crescent St. in Greenville. See the agenda below:
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council acknowledges Beth Rouse for her work
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the meeting Nov. 10 to Beth Rouse who has demonstrated initiative...
Plumas County News
Quincy VFW members participate in bell ringing ceremony
VFW Post 3528 participates in the Veterans Day National Bell ringing ceremony. The event was held at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy on Nov. 11. From left are Leif Nielsen; Alan DeWolf, Adjutant/Chaplain; Russ Jennings, Quartermaster; Marty Byrne, Post Commander; and Bob Jennings, Post Vice Commander; (also shown Robert Turcotte). Photo by John Kolb.
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Plumas County News
School board appoints new trustee to represent the Almanor Basin
After an introduction, a question-and-answer session, and a brief closed session, the Plumas Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously Nov. 9 to appoint Chelsea Harrison as the new school board representative representing Trustee Area 3, the Lake Almanor Basin. Board president Traci Holt, the outgoing representative for Trustee Area...
Plumas County News
Quincy VFW Post 3825 commemorates Veterans Day
Members of Quincy VFW Post 3825 gathered at the cemetery in Quincy today, Nov. 10, to honor veterans with flags, a prayer and a salute. Its members will also be ringing bells tomorrow, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza.
Comments / 0