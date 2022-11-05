ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Basin PBS to launch lounge at airport

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdZSz_0j0BaAAA00
Local News

MIDLAND Basin PBS is creating a lounge that is likely the first of its kind at the Midland International Air and Space Port. The target opening time is January 2023.

General Manager/CEO Laura Wolf said it’s a joint effort between Permian Resources, Basin PBS and Midland International Air and Space Port.

The lounge will be across from the Southwest Airlines gates.

There will be a big couch for parents to sit on, an iPad table that will feature only PBS Kids and PBS Learning Media, Wolf and Alyson Trevino, who does public relations for the station, said.

Wolf said it will include PBS Kids videos with Daniel Tiger and Pinkalicious and PBS Kids games.

“There’s four of those. It’s restricted to that access only, so that’s all they’ll be able to get into. It’s going to have a big giant TV that will play PBS Kids 24/7 on it. We’ve got a free little library where kids can take a book to take on the plane. They don’t have to return it,” Wolf said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldAbr_0j0BaAAA00
Basin PBS is creating a children’s lounge at the Midland International Air and Space Port. The lounge is slated to open in January of 2023. (B Kay Richter/Odessa American)

Trevino said there will be a reading nook and a “huge, cute bookshelf to house it in.”

Wolf added that there will be a busy board shaped like an airplane mounted on the wall.

“There are five panels on it, I believe, and at least one activity on each one,” Trevino said.

There will be a clock where children can change the time.

“There are pieces that they can move around and a little maze area and beads on a wire and things like that, so it’s an active place for kids to go and play,” she added.

Wolf said the area will be for prekindergarten to third grade, but they are going to put in some chapter books for older children to take.

Wolf and Trevino said the area will be decorated in PBS blue and green and have Daniel Tiger chairs.

“You’ll definitely know where you are,” Trevino said.

It’s a roughly 209 inch by 180 inch space and Basin PBS has a five-year contract with the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125oeP_0j0BaAAA00
Basin PBS is creating a children’s lounge at the Midland International Air and Space Port. The lounge is slated to open in January of 2023. (B Kay Richter/Odessa American)

PBS Kids is a huge part of families’ lives.

“I think all kids from even my age and yours with Mr. Rogers, with Sesame Street, with School of Rock, throughout the years PBS Kids has really been instrumental in developing children’s minds, especially socially-emotionally. It’s wonderful that we can now take this to the (Midland International Air and Space Port) to just give those kids the experience of what PBS Kids is all about,” Wolf said.

Wolf noted that Colgate Energy helped out a great deal.

“With this comes a ton of hard costs. We have to buy all the furniture and all the books. We have to make sure everything’s industrial strength because of the wear and tear, and the airport charges for space,” Wolf said. “So without (Colgate Energy), we wouldn’t have been able to do this and their commitment to kids in our area is pretty overwhelming.”

The concept came about around a year and a half ago when they were talking about ideas.

“We were like how can we be out there and not just be a board? And there’s nothing for kids, so it was sort of that hey, wouldn’t it be neat moment,” Trevino said.

Wolf said they have been working on the project for about a year. She added that she didn’t want to announce it until they got funding and had a ballpark timeline established.

They had to get contracts and permissions from Fred Rogers Productions, for example. Trevino said they are working on some other permissions, as well. Supply chains also have been an issue.

The furniture is being built, but the books and Busy Board are in. The books will be replenished once a week and the lounge will be cleaned regularly.

Trevino said the lounge will be a safe place where they can rest, wait and relax.

Wolf said it will also keep children out of harm’s way.

The airport website says it has more than 20 departures a day. The daily average for the last 12 months is about 1,700 passengers per day. The airport had more than 605,000 total emplanements from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30 of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135XXD_0j0BaAAA00
Basin PBS is creating a children’s lounge at the Midland International Air and Space Port. The lounge is slated to open in January of 2023. (B Kay Richter/Odessa American)

PBS executives expect the lounge to attract about 70 percent of the airport traffic.

“It’s also kind of a joy that a kid can go get a book and take it on the plane and keep it,” Wolf said.

Trevino said it will also keep children busy and it takes PBS Kids and Basin PBS across the state and nation.

“The median age in Midland now is 34 … So there are lots of kids that are coming in and living here and this … introduces them to who we are,” Wolf said.

In the four years she has been with Basin PBS, Wolf said this is probably the project she is most proud of not only at Basin PBS, but in her career.

“Because it’s lasting and it’s going to make a difference in people’s lives — even if it’s a small difference; even if it alleviates a little stress at the airport. That’s a big deal. Kids are hard,” Wolf said.

Johnna Pullig, the new education director at Basin PBS, has been on the job about four months.

“I grew up out here in the Permian Basin area. I’m from Big Lake, so I’ve been in and out of Midland my whole life. I was a teacher and a coach, taught eighth-grade social studies and coached all the junior high sports,” Pullig said.

She was in Big Lake for about three years and was going to be moving to Midland.

“This job was available and so I applied and here I am,” Pullig said. “I’m really excited about all of the things that PBS has to offer and the growth that’s happening here. There’s a lot going on at PBS, and especially the station has a lot going on all the time.”

“We’ve gotten to do a back to school festival for the kids. We’re working on an intercession camp in a couple of weeks. We’ll be having it at DeZavala (Elementary in Midland). It’s never a dull moment; it’s happening. In between all of that we’ve got the airport project and getting to know the community a little bit better.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special

MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

The Absolute Best Places for a Sandwich in West Texas!

National Sandwich Day was last week but if you ask me, every day is sandwich day because, depending on my mood, my family is always an eye roll away from having a yummy sandwich for dinner during the week. If momma comes home from work and someone asks 'what's for dinner?' When I give the answer, if anyone wrinkles their nose or rolls their eyes, my immediate response is good, sandwiches it is!
ODESSA, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD school board trustee results

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway

ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
MIDLAND, TX
KWTX

Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Blong defeats Morales to become first woman Midland Mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Councilwoman Lori Blong defeated former mayor Jerry Morales on Tuesday to become the first female Mayor of Midland. Blong received 51.3% of the vote, besting Morales Morales (44.5%) and Robert Allen Dickson (4.3%) to win the election. The race had become surprisingly contentious in recent weeks,...
MIDLAND, TX
Newswest9.com

Odessa Animal Shelter offering deals for toy donations

The Odessa Police Department is joining NewsWest 9 for the Salvation Army Toy Drive. To help bring in donations for the toy drive, OPD is offering discounts for the animal shelter in exchange for toys. For every five toys donated to the toy drive, donors can receive a free microchip...
ODESSA, TX
eenews.net

World’s first zero-emission gas plant announced in Texas

Net Power LLC announced plans Monday to build the world’s first utility-scale gas power plant with carbon capture, which it said would generate electricity with close to zero emissions. Construction on the roughly 300-megawatt project will start during the third quarter of 2024 near Odessa, Texas, according to the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

One dead after crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

An Open Letter To the Dangerous Speed Demons On 191 Going Into Midland

Look, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world. It is always hurry up and wait. We are all trying to get somewhere and doing the best we can to find the quickest way to get there. But let me tell you right now, with all of the road construction going on in Midland and Odessa, driving through it all makes me nervous. I'm trying to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen with race car drivers flying past me.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
380
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy