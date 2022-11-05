ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine students, faculty attend UN climate summit in Egypt

ORONO, Maine — More than 30,000 people are expected to meet at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, which began Sunday. In addition to the diplomats, activists, and environmental groups from around the world attending the summit, a University of Maine-led delegation of students and faculty is also in attendance.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

DeShields lifts Rhode Island past Maine 26-22

Marques DeShields scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter and went over 100 yards when Rhode Island ran out the clock to beat Maine 26-22 on Saturday. DeShields, who finished with 110 yards, capped a 75-yard drive. The defense then forced a three-and-out and with DeShields carrying six times, including a fourth-down conversion, the Rams ate up the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of the game.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Harvest festival features local crafters

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, Windswept Garden's hosted its 2nd annual Harvest Festival; highlighting the end of the harvest season and featuring a handful of local vendors to browse through. Kristi Baldini is the nursery manager at the garden. She said the event started when staff realized the greenhouse...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mills, LePage campaign with less than one week until Election Day

MAINE, USA — Both major party candidates for Maine governor hit the campaign trail Wednesday, each in friendly party strongholds. Former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican, hosted a press conference at Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon, standing in front of a parked heating oil delivery truck while discussing high heating energy costs Mainers are currently facing.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

