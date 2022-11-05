Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
UMaine professor researching virtual volunteering post-pandemic
BANGOR, Maine — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations that relied on volunteers told them not to come in but instead, to log on. Even post-pandemic, many are still sticking with it after learning both the pros and cons. Organizations like Age-Friendly Sullivan run events like...
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
UMaine students, faculty attend UN climate summit in Egypt
ORONO, Maine — More than 30,000 people are expected to meet at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, which began Sunday. In addition to the diplomats, activists, and environmental groups from around the world attending the summit, a University of Maine-led delegation of students and faculty is also in attendance.
Afghan Special Operations vets get new tech through Maine nonprofit
WATERVILLE, Maine — Afghan Special Operations who worked alongside U.S. troops during the war in Afghanistan are getting help transitioning to life in the states through a nonprofit based in Waterville. Give IT. Get IT. is a nonprofit started in 2002 by Chris and Jodi Martin, who saw a...
Finding success on and off the field, Bangor High student also finds time to help her community
BANGOR, Maine — It's been a busy fall for high schools across the state as students returned to classrooms and the sports fields. At Bangor High School, Lauren Small is balancing plenty of responsibilities in and outside of the classroom. She finished her second varsity field hockey season last month.
Mills, LePage spend sunny Saturday working to register voters
BANGOR, Maine — As the clock winds down before Election Day, candidates are traveling across the state this weekend for a final campaign push to get voters to the polls. On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Janet Mills visited a "Get Out the Vote" canvass launch in Bangor. Mills helped rally...
DeShields lifts Rhode Island past Maine 26-22
Marques DeShields scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter and went over 100 yards when Rhode Island ran out the clock to beat Maine 26-22 on Saturday. DeShields, who finished with 110 yards, capped a 75-yard drive. The defense then forced a three-and-out and with DeShields carrying six times, including a fourth-down conversion, the Rams ate up the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of the game.
Maine election officials cautious heading into midterms
AUGUSTA, Maine — After more than three decades of working in municipal government, Bangor city clerk Lisa Goodwin is confident that Maine’s election system is safe. But with national tensions rising ahead of a potentially pivotal Election Day, she does not want to take chances. That was why...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Harvest festival features local crafters
BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, Windswept Garden's hosted its 2nd annual Harvest Festival; highlighting the end of the harvest season and featuring a handful of local vendors to browse through. Kristi Baldini is the nursery manager at the garden. She said the event started when staff realized the greenhouse...
Black medical worker awarded $3M in racial discrimination case against EMMC
BANGOR, Maine — A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who is Black, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded for a racial discrimination case in Maine.
These neighboring Maine towns have different politics, but share worry about political division
FRIENDSHIP, Maine — Friendship and Hope may have both been named for some of society’s high ideas, but, while they are in the same county, the towns are different places when it comes to party politics. Friendship is a lobster fishing town and has a solid Republican majority.
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
Hampden Academy hosts dodgeball fundraiser to support music students
HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Academy has over 100 students enrolled in their music department; from jazz band to band to chorus. This upcoming March, students from the band, concert choir, chamber singers, and treble choir are heading to New York City to perform at the Worldstrides Heritage Festival. To...
Hermon teacher earns national recognition and surprise of a lifetime
HERMON, Maine — There's not a profession out there that has quite of an impact on a child's life than teaching. On Tuesday morning, one teacher in Hermon got the surprise of a lifetime. Sarah Collins, or Mrs. Collins to those who matter most, teaches fourth-grade science and math...
Penquis expands its Domestic Violence Intervention Program
MAINE, USA — One in four women and one in seven men in Maine have experienced abuse and violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. To change this chilling statistic, Penquis has been busy expanding a program across the state...
Banning use of fireworks up for voters to decide in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine — Fireworks are something of an "explosive" issue in the town of Winslow. Some residents want to ban the use of pyrotechnics, while others want to keep lighting up the skies. "I don't have really an issue with fireworks, there is a time and a place for...
Federal appeals court affirms dismissal of Calvary Chapel suit against Mills
BANGOR, Maine — A federal appeals court issued a caustic opinion agreeing with a Maine district court judge that a lawsuit filed by Calvary Chapel in Orrington against Gov. Janet Mills is moot. The suit claimed the restrictions she imposed due to COVID-19 were unconstitutional and discriminatory because they...
Mills, LePage campaign with less than one week until Election Day
MAINE, USA — Both major party candidates for Maine governor hit the campaign trail Wednesday, each in friendly party strongholds. Former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican, hosted a press conference at Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon, standing in front of a parked heating oil delivery truck while discussing high heating energy costs Mainers are currently facing.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0