Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Car club, dealership in Fort Wayne team up for toy drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to children in the Fort Wayne area Saturday morning at a toy drive ahead of the holiday season. Bob Thomas Ford North is teaming up with the Old Fort Mustangers for the event that benefits Toys for Tots. All donations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crews preparing Headwaters Park for ice skating rink

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We are a week away from a winter favorite opening up for the season. The Headwaters Ice Skating Rink will welcome guests next Saturday. Learn more about what you can expect if you head out in the interview above. The Headwaters Ice Skating Rink...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. “There’s a turkey shortage. There’s actually a food shortage and, with inflation, the price of turkeys is really high,” Simmons said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission hosts Fall Banquet at Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission (FWRM) held its annual Fall Banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday evening as a celebration of the organization’s goals of helping the homeless. The event included fellowship, testimony from a former resident and entertainment from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Remembering the Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

WANE 15, Nexstar donate $5K to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced Friday the foundation will donate $5,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to celebrate Veterans Day. WANE 15 has been a partner of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana since 2012 and has teamed up with the organization...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Discussions continue for Fort Wayne Community Schools school start times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders held another meeting Thursday discussing possible changes to start and end times for their district. Three tier options were presented including different school hours, and Tier 2 seemed to be the most popular. That would be an earlier high school start time of 7:20 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Veteran honors the fallen one flag at a time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a spur of the moment idea ten years ago, is now an organization that touches hundreds of families across 42 states and three countries. The roots of Flags 4 Fallen can be traced back to a Portland, Indiana Army veteran running Fort4Fitness in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Annual festival gets new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about Fort Wayne Orthopedics

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Orthopedics is a specialty practice serving patients in Northeast Indiana. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Fort Wayne Orthopedics has 14 practice locations throughout the state. 2. Fort Wayne Orthopedics physicians have partnerships to perform procedures at 15 local surgery centers. 3. Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN

