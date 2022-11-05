Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WANE-TV
Car club, dealership in Fort Wayne team up for toy drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to children in the Fort Wayne area Saturday morning at a toy drive ahead of the holiday season. Bob Thomas Ford North is teaming up with the Old Fort Mustangers for the event that benefits Toys for Tots. All donations...
WANE-TV
20 years since historic F4 tornado swept through northeastern Indiana, northwestern Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some may remember the flipped cars, destroyed houses and businesses, and scattered debris that covered much of northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio on November 10, 2002. 20 years ago Thursday, a tornado moved from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio. The damage ranged...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
WANE-TV
Crews preparing Headwaters Park for ice skating rink
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We are a week away from a winter favorite opening up for the season. The Headwaters Ice Skating Rink will welcome guests next Saturday. Learn more about what you can expect if you head out in the interview above. The Headwaters Ice Skating Rink...
wtvbam.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash at 12 & Briggs sends Jonesville woman to ProMedica for treatment
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jonesville woman was taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital Thursday morning following a four vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Briggs Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:05 a.m.. They say their investigation shows that a...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WANE-TV
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights ready to welcome guests next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Blue Jacket’s biggest fundraisers opens next weekend at Franke Park. Fantasy of Lights is ready for you to see the thousands of lights and dozens of displays. Learn more about what to expect and what’s new this year in the interview...
wfft.com
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. “There’s a turkey shortage. There’s actually a food shortage and, with inflation, the price of turkeys is really high,” Simmons said.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission hosts Fall Banquet at Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission (FWRM) held its annual Fall Banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday evening as a celebration of the organization’s goals of helping the homeless. The event included fellowship, testimony from a former resident and entertainment from...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Times-Bulletin
Remembering the Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
WANE-TV
WANE 15, Nexstar donate $5K to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced Friday the foundation will donate $5,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to celebrate Veterans Day. WANE 15 has been a partner of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana since 2012 and has teamed up with the organization...
WANE-TV
Discussions continue for Fort Wayne Community Schools school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders held another meeting Thursday discussing possible changes to start and end times for their district. Three tier options were presented including different school hours, and Tier 2 seemed to be the most popular. That would be an earlier high school start time of 7:20 a.m.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Winchester, Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads just before 4 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, a motorcycle was down...
WANE-TV
Veteran honors the fallen one flag at a time
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a spur of the moment idea ten years ago, is now an organization that touches hundreds of families across 42 states and three countries. The roots of Flags 4 Fallen can be traced back to a Portland, Indiana Army veteran running Fort4Fitness in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Fort Wayne Orthopedics
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Orthopedics is a specialty practice serving patients in Northeast Indiana. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Fort Wayne Orthopedics has 14 practice locations throughout the state. 2. Fort Wayne Orthopedics physicians have partnerships to perform procedures at 15 local surgery centers. 3. Fort...
