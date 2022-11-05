Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Win First Game of Jacie Hoyt Era 95-63 against UT-Rio Grande Valley
STILLWATER — After amassing a 81-65 record at Kansas City the past five seasons, Jacie Hoyt is 1-0 as the Cowgirls’ coach. The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team kicked off its season Monday with a 95-63 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Vaqueros hung around a little bit for a half before the Cowgirls outscored UTRGV 53-32 in the second half.
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-Iowa State News Conference
STILLWATER — After back-to-back thumpings from schools from the Sunflower State, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys mercifully return to Boone Pickens Stadium this weekend. Oklahoma State will host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Gundy held his weekly media luncheon Monday. Here is everything he said. Opening statement. “Alright,...
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups for Oklahoma State’s Exhibition vs. UT-Arlington
After the Cowboys whet the appetite with a dominant exhibition win against a Division-II foe, the real deal gets started Monday night. Oklahoma State hosts UT-Arlington on the opening night of the 2022-23 college basketball season. If you plan on going, you can go early and catch the women’s game that starts at 5 p.m. against UT-Rio Grande Valley. A ticket to either game gets you into both. With that said, here is a preview of the Cowboys’ matchup with the Mavericks with stats from last season.
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said after Oklahoma State’s Season-Opening Victory
STILLWATER — Mike Boynton’s team can play in the NCAA Tournament this season, and the Cowboys started said season 1-0. Oklahoma State beat UT-Arlington 77-66 on Monday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is what Boynton said after the game. Opening Statement. “Certainly glad to be 1-0. I tell my...
Three Burning Questions ahead of Oklahoma State’s Matchup against Iowa State
Just a couple of weeks ago, Oklahoma State was in the driver’s seat to Arlington. But thanks to injury and inconsistent play, the Cowboys viered off into a ditch somewhere on I-35. After consecutive disappointing trips to the state of Kansas, the Cowboys are back in Stillwater this weekend...
OSU Opens as Narrow Underdog at Home vs. Iowa State in Week 11
Another week, another game in which OSU is an underdog. Lather, rinse, repeat. OSU opened as a 1.5-point underdog against Iowa State in Week 11 as the Cyclones prepare to face the Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook. It marks the fifth consecutive week (!) in which OSU is an underdog after being dogs against Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and TCU in four straight games.
Six-day window used for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma kickoff time, TV details
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that a six-day selection window will be used to determine the kickoff time and TV network details of the Bedlam rivalry contest between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19, inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. This will be the...
AP Voters Drop OSU 12 Spots, Out of Latest Top 25 College Football Rankings
For the first time all season, Oklahoma State on Sunday was not ranked in either the Coaches Poll or the AP Top 25 college football rankings. The Cowboys on Sunday dropped out of the rankings first in the Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday and that was followed Sunday afternoon by a 12-spot drop from No. 18 all the way to the ranks of the unranked in the AP. OSU received 21 total votes and would rank No. 30 if the AP poll went that far out. That was one spot ahead of Baylor and two spots ahead of Kansas, the latter of which was responsible for the rankings plummet after kicking OSU’s tail 37-16 in Lawrence over the weekend.
Oklahoma event center hits event record
An Oklahoma event center breaks its biggest event record since 2013!
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Oklahoma City Charter School Leader Opposes District Bond, But Quietly Obtained a Bond For His School
Santa Fe South Charter School’s Chris Brewster is one of the most vocal critics of a $955 million bond proposal on the Nov. 8 election ballot for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Yet, a county board approved a bond this spring to fund buildings at the charter school where he is superintendent, documents show.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
Election results for Tulsa races
Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
FOX News Anchor and Talk Show Host Coming to Tulsa
Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor, radio talk show host and best-selling author is bringing his live stage show to 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, on Sunday, November 13, at 7pm. Kilmeade, whose talk show airs weekdays at 10am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1, will be in Tulsa to promote his new book. Kilmeade took time to visit by phone on Monday with KWON to talk about his appearance in the area and his new book The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue:
