Stillwater, OK

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Cowgirls Win First Game of Jacie Hoyt Era 95-63 against UT-Rio Grande Valley

STILLWATER — After amassing a 81-65 record at Kansas City the past five seasons, Jacie Hoyt is 1-0 as the Cowgirls’ coach. The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team kicked off its season Monday with a 95-63 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Vaqueros hung around a little bit for a half before the Cowgirls outscored UTRGV 53-32 in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-Iowa State News Conference

STILLWATER — After back-to-back thumpings from schools from the Sunflower State, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys mercifully return to Boone Pickens Stadium this weekend. Oklahoma State will host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Gundy held his weekly media luncheon Monday. Here is everything he said. Opening statement. “Alright,...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups for Oklahoma State’s Exhibition vs. UT-Arlington

After the Cowboys whet the appetite with a dominant exhibition win against a Division-II foe, the real deal gets started Monday night. Oklahoma State hosts UT-Arlington on the opening night of the 2022-23 college basketball season. If you plan on going, you can go early and catch the women’s game that starts at 5 p.m. against UT-Rio Grande Valley. A ticket to either game gets you into both. With that said, here is a preview of the Cowboys’ matchup with the Mavericks with stats from last season.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Opens as Narrow Underdog at Home vs. Iowa State in Week 11

Another week, another game in which OSU is an underdog. Lather, rinse, repeat. OSU opened as a 1.5-point underdog against Iowa State in Week 11 as the Cyclones prepare to face the Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook. It marks the fifth consecutive week (!) in which OSU is an underdog after being dogs against Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and TCU in four straight games.
AMES, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

AP Voters Drop OSU 12 Spots, Out of Latest Top 25 College Football Rankings

For the first time all season, Oklahoma State on Sunday was not ranked in either the Coaches Poll or the AP Top 25 college football rankings. The Cowboys on Sunday dropped out of the rankings first in the Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday and that was followed Sunday afternoon by a 12-spot drop from No. 18 all the way to the ranks of the unranked in the AP. OSU received 21 total votes and would rank No. 30 if the AP poll went that far out. That was one spot ahead of Baylor and two spots ahead of Kansas, the latter of which was responsible for the rankings plummet after kicking OSU’s tail 37-16 in Lawrence over the weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRMG

LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election

TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Election results for Tulsa races

Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

FOX News Anchor and Talk Show Host Coming to Tulsa

Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor, radio talk show host and best-selling author is bringing his live stage show to 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, on Sunday, November 13, at 7pm. Kilmeade, whose talk show airs weekdays at 10am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1, will be in Tulsa to promote his new book. Kilmeade took time to visit by phone on Monday with KWON to talk about his appearance in the area and his new book The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue:
TULSA, OK

