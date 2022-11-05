Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Unofficial Freelend vs. Rusher election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Melissa Freelend. Total: 6,829. Election Day: 5,291. Early voting: 1,538. Provisional: 0. Derek Rusher.
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Wendy S. Kreis. Total: 3,532. Election Day: 2,811. Early voting: 721. Provisional: 0. Drew...
Kearney Regional designated a Level III General Level Trauma Center
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has been designated a Level III General Level Trauma Center by the State of Nebraska. This means the hospital is equipped to care for trauma patients while committing to educating staff and coordinating with local EMS systems and the state. Bill Calhoun, KRMC...
ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board
KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
Diane Hoegren
GRAND ISLAND — Diane E. Hoegren, 76, of Grand Island died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at CHI- Health St. Francis. Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home...
Holiday craft show is Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
KEARNEY — More than 250 booths and live entertainment will be part of the Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Exposition Center at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Vendors will sell clothing, jewelry, pottery, crafts, sweaters, sweatshirts, wine,...
Voter turnout in Buffalo County for midterm eclipses primary
KEARNEY — A total of 16,180 Buffalo County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. That number contained 2,867 early mail-in ballots. Buffalo County’s midterm turnout was 52.40%. In the May 10 primary election, a total of 10,818 Buffalo County voters cast ballots. That number contained 8,364...
Buffalo County residents voting
Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney. Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues. The five active candidates on the KPS Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect KPS.
State Volleyball Consolation Games
Minden 3, North Bend Central 0 Minden picked up the third-place trophy in Class C1, beating North Bend Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 on Saturday. Mattie Kamery led the Whippets (34-4) with 12 kills and 17 set assists. Myla Emery had 11 kills and 17 assists. Emery and Milly Jacobsen had...
ELECTION RESULTS: 2 newcomers, 1 incumbent to sit on KPS board
KEARNEY — Two new candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education were the top vote getters in the general election. The unofficial final results Tuesday evening saw newcomer Paul Hazard with the most votes of 6,217 or 21.2%. Following behind Hazard was John D. Icenogle with 5,507 votes or 18.8%. Incumbent Drew Blessing secured the third and final seat on the board with 5,279 votes or 18%.
Veterans, active military to be honored this week at Kearney and area events
KEARNEY — Kearney and area communities will honor veterans and active military members this week for Veterans Day. Due to predicted severe weather, Kearney's Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. Other Veterans Day events to attend in Kearney and area communities include:. 9 a.m. Thursday at...
Where to vote on Election Day in Kearney, Buffalo County
Here’s a look at Buffalo County rural and city voting precincts along with a list of places where county residents can go to vote:. Rural Buffalo County locationsPrecinct #15: Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller. Precinct #16: Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton. Precinct #17: Ravenna...
Nebraska State Patrol: North Dakota woman had almost 1,000 fentanyl pills on her
GIBBON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. The patrol said the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
ELECTION RESULTS: Buschkoetter and Moore win seats on Kearney City Council
KEARNEY — The stay-at-home mother in her second race for the Kearney City Council said that, win or lose, she hopes her campaign spurs Kearney residents to think hard about giving back to their community. “My goal was to get others involved and active. If I can do that,...
Grand Island's Historic Taylor House undergoing major restoration
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer has started interior renovations of its historic Taylor House. The house of Robert Taylor was gifted to Stuhr Museum in 1985, said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler. “This particular house is probably one of the most historic places...
Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats
KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans. According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
