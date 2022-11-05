ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Irish LB Commit Drayk Bowen In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-2, 230-pounder from the class of 2023, who has been committed to Notre Dame since Nov. 3, 2021, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and coaches.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Red Letter-Of-Intent Day: Holtmann secures top-five class for 2023 cycle

Today is a red letter day for the Ohio State men’s basketball program and it comes on a day when the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play. No, the big news today is the start of the early signing period for basketball prospects. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti are signing a four-man recruiting class today that is ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State didn't have the best performance last week. The Buckeyes went to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois as big favorites but struggled to move the ball offensively. It wasn't so much Northwestern's less-than-stellar defense, but rather the weather conditions that slowed the Scarlet and Gray down. Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Body found on I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a deceased person was found on Interstate 71 on the city's south side Wednesday morning. The body was found on the southbound side near Frank Road. They were pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m. Police had I-71 southbound shutdown at Interstate...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
