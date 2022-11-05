Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State
The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
Irish LB Commit Drayk Bowen In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-2, 230-pounder from the class of 2023, who has been committed to Notre Dame since Nov. 3, 2021, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and coaches.
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Red Letter-Of-Intent Day: Holtmann secures top-five class for 2023 cycle
Today is a red letter day for the Ohio State men’s basketball program and it comes on a day when the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play. No, the big news today is the start of the early signing period for basketball prospects. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti are signing a four-man recruiting class today that is ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 10
The 2022 college football regular season has reached its final month. As coaches across the country will tell you, this is the time when teams define their years with championships on the line. Wins and losses in November feel different and often carry more weight than others during the season.
How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State didn't have the best performance last week. The Buckeyes went to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois as big favorites but struggled to move the ball offensively. It wasn't so much Northwestern's less-than-stellar defense, but rather the weather conditions that slowed the Scarlet and Gray down. Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
Police: Body found on I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a deceased person was found on Interstate 71 on the city's south side Wednesday morning. The body was found on the southbound side near Frank Road. They were pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m. Police had I-71 southbound shutdown at Interstate...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
OX-B’s Chicken restaurant front signage which features Gary, the multi-colored rooster logo. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken.
One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
