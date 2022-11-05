Patriots Set To Honor Veterans, Active Military On Salute To Service Sunday

New England will feature a number of pregame and in-game tributes to past, present and fallen members of the United States Armed Forces at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots will honor hundreds of service men and women during their annual Salute to Service game this Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium .

The Pats, in conjunction with personnel from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, will sponsor multiple pregame ceremonies to support our military. The commemorative events include:

The West Point Parachute Team will perform a pregame jump, the first ever at Gillette Stadium.

The Massachusetts National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army will enlist more than 150 guardsmen, sailors and soldiers in a ceremony at the north end of the field prior to the game.

Honor Guard is to be performed by members of the USS Constitution of the United States Navy.

The National Anthem will be performed by a West Point Band soloist.

Four F-15 jets from the Massachusetts National Guard will perform a pregame flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The fighter jets are from the 104th Fighter Wing, 131st Fighter Squadron.

Fans will be entertained by the performance of the West Point Band at halftime.

The team will also welcome General James McConville – Chief of Staff of the Army, General Daniel Hokanson – Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Major General Gary Keefe – Massachusetts National Guard, who will be in attendance

During the game, players will be wearing a memorial sticker of a fallen serviceperson on their helmets as the team honors five T.A.P.S. families (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).

New England’s connection to the Armed Forces has been well documented. Coach Bill Belichick has had close ties to the United States Naval Academy, as well as the surrounding areas— having grown up in close proximity to the school’s campus. His father, Steve, was an assistant coach and scout at the Naval Academy for over 30 years, retiring in 1989.

Larry White, the seventeen-year older brother of Devin and Jason McCourty enlisted in the Army when his famous twin brothers were only one year old. White completed his training at Fort Knox and Fort Hood then fought for nine months in Desert Storm as an E4 Specialist, operating A1 tanks in combat.

Long-snapper Joe Cardona was New England’s fifth-round draft selection from the Naval Academy in 2015. In addition to his seven-plus successful seasons with the Pats, he also continues to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2020 and has also led numerous military support initiatives, such as hosting over a dozen special re-enlistment and retirement ceremonies , and free football clinics for military children at military bases all over New England.

For his efforts both on and off the field, the Patriots chose Cardona as their nominee for the NFL’s 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Patriots have nominated him each year since 2016. Team owner Robert Kraft informed Cardona of his selection on Friday morning.

Background on NFL Salute To Service

In November 2011, the NFL announced their Salute to Service campaign, which showcases the military appreciation work of the NFL and its teams. The program typically takes place every November, near the time of Veterans Day.



Throughout the month of November, NFL teams designate a select number of home games as special military appreciation games. During these games, teams display “Salute to Service” banners on their sidelines, in addition to hosting ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s troops. Camouflage equipment and military apparel are often worn by players and coaches, as well.



Salute to Service has done much to extend the appreciation for U.S. veterans, current soldiers, and their families. It has also helped the NFL to extend their support of programs such as the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. As a result, the NFL continues to be among the leading organizations to support and honor our Armed Forces.

