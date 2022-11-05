Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Leicester City v Newport County (19:45) Liverpool v Derby County (20:00) Manchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) Thursday, 10 November.
Christian Pulisic is recalled by Chelsea boss Graham Potter for their game at Man City in the Carabao Cup, his second-from-last fixture to build up form before World Cup with the US
Christian Pulisic is back in Chelsea's starting lineup for their penultimate game before the World Cup break, away at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Pulisic has been benched by manager Graham Potter for Chelsea's last two matches, a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League followed by their toothless home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
FOX Sports
Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
ESPN
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-Min will play in World Cup
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has said he is "confident" Son Heung-Min will feature at the World Cup after the South Korea international underwent surgery for a fracture on his left eye. Son suffered the injury during Tottenham's final Champions League group game against Marseille last week, in which he...
BBC
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
Report: AC Milan Prepare For Rafael Leao Offers From Chelsea
AC Milan are prepared to receive offers for Rafael Leao from Chelsea.
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms
Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
CBS Sports
FIFA 2022 World Cup USMNT roster prediction 5.0: Questions loom ahead of Wednesday's squad release
On Wednesday, the final 26-man roster for the United States men's national team's World Cup squad will be announced but prior to that, who could Gregg Berhalter choose to make up his squad? He has serious issues to deal with concerning the form and lack of playing time of critical members of the team like Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest, but other members like Gio Reyna and Tim Weah are getting back to their best at an important time.
BBC
Arnold Clark Cup: Tournament is 'perfect preparation' for World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman
February's defence of the Arnold Clark Cup is the "perfect preparation" for England's World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. England will play Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
Comments / 0