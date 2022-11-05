Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect

With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.

According to Evening Standard , Chelsea are at risk of losing one of their highest-rated prospects, as Man City have opened talks with Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Following the signing of Everton's young star Emilio Lawrence , City are attempting to build the strongest academy in English football, with Chelsea, arguably, their toughest competitor.

The 18-year-old joined Chelsea at the age of 13 from Swindon Town but his contract is quickly running out, with the player's current deal expiring at the end of the season.

City are among many clubs across Europe interested in the forward, who has already made one senior appearances, which came in Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Brentford last season.

Soonsup-Bell is a mainstay in Chelsea's Under 23s side, having scored one and assisted another in six Premier League 2 appearances this season.

During his seven years at the club, Soonsup-Bell has tucked away 28 goals and made seven assists in 77 appearances.

