6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair

We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
Well+Good

3 Lightweight Moisturizers Derms Say Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated Without Ever Feeling Greasy or Goopy

Having skin that's adequately hydrated is key for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. Traditionally, getting that hydration meant you had to use heavy, occlusive creams—which of course made things complicated for those with oily skin (who, BTW, need moisture too) or anyone who didn't like the feel of a thick, goopy product greasing up their face. Now, though, there are plenty of lightweight formulas that get the job done without greasing up your face.
Well+Good

This Knee-Strengthening Exercise Can Be Done on a Treadmill in 5 Minutes for Better Mobility and Less Pain

TikTok can be a fount of inspiration for everything from DIY home projects and recipes to useful hacks and workout tips. The only problem? Because both amateurs and professionals have equal access to sharing their “expertise” on the platform—and who knows how the algorithms help a video go viral—it can be tricky to separate out the helpful from the harmful.
Well+Good

The 5 Candles You Should Be Lighting Every Night if You’re Struggling With Sleep

If you’ve ever struggled with sleep, you’ve probably been told to explore the world of aromatherapy as a natural antidote. Now, I love diffusers as much as anyone, but there’s nothing quite like the ritualistic burning of a scented candle to set the mood for rest and relaxation. Provided that you’re burning the right ones (that’s where we come in), candles can be a powerful form of aromatherapy, and help put you in the right headspace for a good night’s sleep.
Well+Good

I Tried a $9 Custom Shampoo and Conditioner To Treat My Dry, Damaged Hair, and Was Genuinely Shocked at the Results

Whether you're going across the country or across the street, moving is stressful. When I moved from Sydney to Los Angeles earlier this year, finding an apartment and a car were top of mind—my hair was among the last things I was worried about. That is, until I realized just how big an impact my changing environment was going to have on it.
Well+Good

Ditch Your Gel Mani for ‘Dazzle Dry,’ a Better-for-Nails Polish That Dries in 5 Minutes and Won’t Chip for a Full Week

A few months ago, I got the chance to spend a few days at Canyon Ranch spa in Lennox, Massachusetts. I got fabulous facials and amazing massages, but the service that stood out the most was the pedicure. It was hands down the best pedicure I've ever had. My super smart and kind technician introduced me to Dazzle Dry, a line of nail polish designed to dry fast, last long, and keep your nails healthy.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and These Are the Expensive Hydrating Serums That Are Actually Worth It’

Moisture-boosting ingredients are typically a key selling point in our skin-care products. It's not just because we want our skin to feel soft and look bouncy (though, that is always nice), but it's also because dehydration can cause more severe problems down the line, from acne to visible signs of aging. The solution? A hydrating serum to rescue your skin from a seriously thirsty nightmare.
Well+Good

A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters

Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
Well+Good

I Tested 20 Top-Rated Anti-Thinning Shampoos Over the Span of 6 Months—And These Are the 9 Best Ones

Between postpartum hair loss and the stress of the pandemic, my hair has seen better days as of late. And I know I’m not alone. Hair loss in women is becoming more and more common. There are more serious medical conditions that cause this, like alopecia, but stress, diet, pregnancy, aging, and hormonal changes related to menopause can also cause thinning hair for a growing number of women.
Well+Good

I Tried ‘Vagus Nerve’ Bath Oil To Help My Stress—And It Really Beats Regular Bubble Bath

Over the past two years, like most of us, how I spend my money and time has shifted. It used to be that if I had any “walking around cash” (that’s a term my grandma used, meaning leftover money after bills are paid), I’d spend on clothes or sushi. But post-pandemic my priorities have changed, and now the things that top my list are any product or any service that reduces stress.
Well+Good

Oprah’s Favorite ‘Warm Up’ Washable Bootie Slippers Are Podiatrist-Approved—And Under $50

Like most of the universe, we’re big Oprah fans around here. Which is why the annual release of the icon’s most favorite things might as well be deemed a national holiday. We’ve covered a lot of them over the years—from her top-tier toaster and go-to kitchen knives to Oprah's favorite sheets and recovery shoes—and she has yet to steer us wrong. Of all her curated picks this year, we’re especially excited about her favorite slippers: the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slippers ($34-$50).
Well+Good

Well+Good

