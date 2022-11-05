Read full article on original website
The New ‘Skin Hero’ Serum Has a Derm-Beloved Ingredient That Gives You All the Benefits of Retinol—Without the Bad Stuff
I’ve got a confession. I’m in my forties and don’t use retinol. Shocking, I know, but I’ve always been hesitant about officially adding it to my skin-care routine and having to deal with the so-called “retinol uglies” (aka, "skin purging," which is basically when your skin breaks out before it gets better).
6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair
We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
3 Lightweight Moisturizers Derms Say Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated Without Ever Feeling Greasy or Goopy
Having skin that's adequately hydrated is key for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. Traditionally, getting that hydration meant you had to use heavy, occlusive creams—which of course made things complicated for those with oily skin (who, BTW, need moisture too) or anyone who didn't like the feel of a thick, goopy product greasing up their face. Now, though, there are plenty of lightweight formulas that get the job done without greasing up your face.
This Knee-Strengthening Exercise Can Be Done on a Treadmill in 5 Minutes for Better Mobility and Less Pain
TikTok can be a fount of inspiration for everything from DIY home projects and recipes to useful hacks and workout tips. The only problem? Because both amateurs and professionals have equal access to sharing their “expertise” on the platform—and who knows how the algorithms help a video go viral—it can be tricky to separate out the helpful from the harmful.
The 5 Candles You Should Be Lighting Every Night if You’re Struggling With Sleep
If you’ve ever struggled with sleep, you’ve probably been told to explore the world of aromatherapy as a natural antidote. Now, I love diffusers as much as anyone, but there’s nothing quite like the ritualistic burning of a scented candle to set the mood for rest and relaxation. Provided that you’re burning the right ones (that’s where we come in), candles can be a powerful form of aromatherapy, and help put you in the right headspace for a good night’s sleep.
Yes, Washing Your Face With Head & Shoulders Can Clear Up Acne—But There’s a Catch
Different types of acne require different courses of treatment. Deep, cystic pimples require retinoids and anti-inflammatories, while surface-level blackheads respond best to salicylic acid. And if you're dealing with fungal acne, the fix might just be hiding in your trusty old bottle of dandruff shampoo. Though we tend to be...
The $20 pH-Balancing Shampoo a Dermatologist Loves for Keeping Her Graying Hair Healthy and Shiny
Shirley Chi, MD—a 46-year-old dermatologist who is starting to gray—wants to keep her hair as healthy as possible while also makings sure it looks its best. One of the ways she does that is by using a color-safe, pH-balancing shampoo that gently cleanses her hair while leaving it strong and sleek.
Snag the Calming Day Lotion Derms Always Recommend During the Colder Months for Only $8
As the weather keeps cooling down, now’s a pretty good time to bring out your rich, more nourishing moisturizers. But if you’ve got sensitive skin (which 70 percent of people say they do, according to this study), you’re going to want a little something a little extra.
I Tried a $9 Custom Shampoo and Conditioner To Treat My Dry, Damaged Hair, and Was Genuinely Shocked at the Results
Whether you're going across the country or across the street, moving is stressful. When I moved from Sydney to Los Angeles earlier this year, finding an apartment and a car were top of mind—my hair was among the last things I was worried about. That is, until I realized just how big an impact my changing environment was going to have on it.
Ditch Your Gel Mani for ‘Dazzle Dry,’ a Better-for-Nails Polish That Dries in 5 Minutes and Won’t Chip for a Full Week
A few months ago, I got the chance to spend a few days at Canyon Ranch spa in Lennox, Massachusetts. I got fabulous facials and amazing massages, but the service that stood out the most was the pedicure. It was hands down the best pedicure I've ever had. My super smart and kind technician introduced me to Dazzle Dry, a line of nail polish designed to dry fast, last long, and keep your nails healthy.
6 Vegan Foods Packed with Beta Glucan, a Type of Fiber That’s Key for Maintaining Heart and Gut Health
As ingredients like functional mushrooms are becoming more and more popular, so are the powerhouse nutrients they contain, like beta glucan. A type of fiber, beta glucan boasts an impressive number of health benefits. When looking at fiber as a whole, only about five percent of Americans eat the daily...
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and These Are the Expensive Hydrating Serums That Are Actually Worth It’
Moisture-boosting ingredients are typically a key selling point in our skin-care products. It's not just because we want our skin to feel soft and look bouncy (though, that is always nice), but it's also because dehydration can cause more severe problems down the line, from acne to visible signs of aging. The solution? A hydrating serum to rescue your skin from a seriously thirsty nightmare.
‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and Here’s Why That Baking Soda Burp Test To Check Your Stomach Acid Levels Is a Huge Scam’
If you're like us and you love nothing more than scrolling around on gut health TikTok, you've definitely seen the infamous "baking soda burp test" video that claims you can test the acidity of your stomach by seeing how long it takes to burp after drinking baking soda diluted in water.
A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters
Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
I Tested 20 Top-Rated Anti-Thinning Shampoos Over the Span of 6 Months—And These Are the 9 Best Ones
Between postpartum hair loss and the stress of the pandemic, my hair has seen better days as of late. And I know I’m not alone. Hair loss in women is becoming more and more common. There are more serious medical conditions that cause this, like alopecia, but stress, diet, pregnancy, aging, and hormonal changes related to menopause can also cause thinning hair for a growing number of women.
Make The Ultimate Affordable ‘Moisture Sandwich’ With These Under-$30 Serum-Moisturizer Pairings
On days when you know it's going to be cold outside, you layer. Perhaps you put a shirt on under your sweater, then maybe you add a coat, scarf, hat, and gloves. It's more effective to pile on multiple things that work in different ways to protect you from the cold instead of expecting a single item to do it all, and the same applies to your skin care.
I Tried ‘Vagus Nerve’ Bath Oil To Help My Stress—And It Really Beats Regular Bubble Bath
Over the past two years, like most of us, how I spend my money and time has shifted. It used to be that if I had any “walking around cash” (that’s a term my grandma used, meaning leftover money after bills are paid), I’d spend on clothes or sushi. But post-pandemic my priorities have changed, and now the things that top my list are any product or any service that reduces stress.
‘I’m an MD, and These Are the 8 Cold-Season Staples I Always Have In My Cabinet’
There's nothing like your first crisp-air walk of the season to give you all the giddy, can't-wait-to-eat-pumpkin-everything feelings. And there's nothing like your first case of sniffles to remind you that cold season isn't always all fun and games. The key to not letting less-than-stellar health disrupt your scarf-clad, foliage-loving...
I Finally Tried Courteney Cox’s Cleaning Line, Homecourt—These Are My Honest Thoughts
When I first heard about Courteney Cox’s new line of cleaning products, I was intrigued. Unlike many of her celeb friends who turn to beauty to fulfill their entrepreneurial pursuits, Cox has taken an entirely different route. Her cleaning product brand Homecourt is all about the idea of preserving and elevating the wellness of your home—one spritz at a time.
Oprah’s Favorite ‘Warm Up’ Washable Bootie Slippers Are Podiatrist-Approved—And Under $50
Like most of the universe, we’re big Oprah fans around here. Which is why the annual release of the icon’s most favorite things might as well be deemed a national holiday. We’ve covered a lot of them over the years—from her top-tier toaster and go-to kitchen knives to Oprah's favorite sheets and recovery shoes—and she has yet to steer us wrong. Of all her curated picks this year, we’re especially excited about her favorite slippers: the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slippers ($34-$50).
