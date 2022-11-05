Read full article on original website
WTGS
Savannah Fire responds to possible HAZMAT exposure on East Derenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene at 1128 E Derenne Avenue for a possible HAZMAT exposure. According to a map search, the address is the location of Nova Medical Centers. According to SFD, several employees at the location were exposed, but no one...
WTGS
Body found following home fire in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. After the fire was...
WTGS
Arrest made following double shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man in connection to an early morning shooting that injured two near W. St. Julian and Jefferson Streets. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area for a reported shooting and discovered a 26-year-old man and a...
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
WTGS
List: which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
WTGS
Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen as the city's permanent Fire Chief, the city announced Monday. Kitchen had served as the interim Fire Chief Since July 2, after previous Chief Derik Minard stepped down. Chief Kitchen is a Johnson High School graduate and...
WTGS
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
WTGS
CEMA entering enhanced monitoring phase for Subtropical Storm Nicole
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase (Operating Condition 4) to monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole. This phase serves as the advanced stage of readiness for an initial threat by a tropical cyclone, according to officials. CEMA's forecast of Nicole...
WTGS
Federal trial begins for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Witness testimony has begun in the federal bank fraud trial for Russell Laffitte, the former Hampton County bank executive tagged as a co-conspirator to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is not on trial in this federal case, but it would be hard to tell that...
WTGS
Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
WTGS
Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
WTGS
TSPLOST narrowly fails in Chatham County: Board of Elections
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) has narrowly failed in Chatham County with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Board of Elections. According to unofficial results from the county, 50,556 (49.32%) voted in favor of the proposal, and 51,941 residents...
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson talks LOST split at weekly press conference
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the state of negotiations regarding revenue from the LOST penny sales tax at his press conference on Tuesday. Johnson said Chatham County and its several municipalities have been debating how to divvy up the funds collected from LOST for months.
WTGS
Chatham County officials prepare for Election Day, give info for heading to the polls
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Election officials in Chatham County are getting ready for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, amidst reports of record-breaking early voting turnout. One representative with the Chatham County Board of Elections discussed a few reminders before voters head to the polls tomorrow. Although early...
WTGS
Rev. Warnock rallies in hometown as election approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah native Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) chose to spend the Sunday before Election Day in his hometown. He said that Savannah nurtured him during his most formative years and instilled in him the values that shape his work in the Senate Sunday. Warnock spoke at...
