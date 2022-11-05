Congressman Clyburn endorses Tim Lewis for Dorchester Co. City Council

Photo: TIM LEWIS FOR DORCHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn has endorsed Tim Lewis for Dorchester County Council District 1 in the 2022 election.

Rep. Clyburn announced Friday night that he is supporting Tim Lewis in the upcoming election.

“Tim is the person we need to lead Dorchester County progressively in the 21st century,” said Congressman Clyburn.

The Congressman believes Tim is honorable and straightforward.

Lewis attended the University of South Carolina on a Naval ROTC scholarship and majored in journalism and public relations before obtaining his Masters of Education from American Intercontinental University in Illinois.

Lewis served as a Marine Corps Officer at Camp Lejeune, then moved to Charlotte before returning to Harleyville, where he lives now.

Lewis placed his bid for South Carolina’s first Congressional District earlier this year. He has since shifted his focus to the city council.

Tim Lewis is on the ballot this November for Dorchester County City Council District 1.