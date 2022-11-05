Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Truc’s vs. Foundry soap opera continues at contentious public hearing
West Stockbridge — At one point during the second public hearing over The Foundry’s application for a special permit on Monday, November 7, Truc’s Orient Express Restaurant co-owner Truc Nguyen started to cry during her public comments. At another point, during her response to a public comment criticizing the Planning Board, Chairperson Dana Bixby loudly slammed a stack of paperwork against a table.
theberkshireedge.com
West Stockbridge Planning Board should not renew The Foundry’s special permit
After attending Monday night’s West Stockbridge Planning Board’s hearing regarding the renewal of the Foundry’s Special Permit to operate, I feel compelled to write in support of Truc Nguyen and her business Truc’s Orient Express. It seems that the Planning Board has two roles: to envision...
theberkshireedge.com
West Stockbridge needs zoning laws enforced
I know Roger Kavanaugh, now of New York, was a West Stockbridge Select Board member who until recently was devoted to that job. But I am surprised that he wants citizens who have a disagreement about an agreement reached with the blessing of the Select Board to settle their arguments privately.
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
theberkshireedge.com
Select Board approves parking fine changes, issues mattress disposal moratorium
Great Barrington — At their last regular meeting on Monday, October 24, the Select Board unanimously approved a moratorium on disposing mattresses and box springs at the town’s Transfer Station, along with extensive changes to the town’s parking ticket fees. In presenting his proposed changes to the...
theberkshireedge.com
Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington
Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Barbara was born in Pittsfield on August 22, 1943. She was the daughter of John and Angelina Metallo and graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington in 1961. Barbara was an educator, wife, mother, sister,...
theberkshireedge.com
Charles W. Dunham Sr., 89, formerly of Great Barrington
Charles W. Dunham Sr., 89, formerly of Great Barrington, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, Conn. Charles was born in Great Barrington on March 21, 1933 to Alfred and Ethel (Decker) Dunham. He attended local schools. Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. Charles worked as a machine operator for Kimberly Clark for many years. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed working in and grooming his yard. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: BCC New staff; Bioscience Image Library; Adams Theater Grant; Norman Rockwell Museum changes; BCC wins grant; BCDP new president; Shining Star program; BRIG promotion
Berkshire Community College announces the addition of 10 new staff members and a promotion. Pittsfield— Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of 10 new staff members and a promotion. Sarah Burdick joins BCC as an Academic SUCCESS/Career Coach for the SUCCESS Program. Dana Buxton joins BCC’s SUCCESS team...
theberkshireedge.com
Whale Rock Trail opens at Thomas & Palmer Brook conservation reserve
Great Barrington — An event to commemorate the opening of the Whale Rock Trail at the Thomas & Palmer Brook conservation reserve was held on Sunday, November 6. The reserve was established in 2015 by The Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC) and is located at 305 State Road. According to BNRC’s website, the 267-acre reserve is part of the ancestral homeland of the Mohican reserve.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee announces O’Connell Award winner
The Saint Patrick's Committee of Holyoke is announcing the 59th George E. O'Connell Award Recipient on Monday.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers
I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
theberkshireedge.com
Stockbridge RTE proposal needs more open discussion
My name is Michael Roisman. I am a Stockbridge resident, and I am the one who started the petition about the Residential Tax Exemption (RTE). I wrote the petition and spent the time to collect the signatures because I thought it was wrong when Select Board members Jamie Minacci and Chuck Cardillo stated their opposition to the RTE long before the time for the official vote was necessary, and thereby, cut the discussion short.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
National Park Service may acquire Southwick parcel along New England Trail
SOUTHWICK — A national non-profit organization is seeking to facilitate the purchase a property along part of the New England National Scenic Trail in Southwick for the purpose of designating it as National Park Service land. The Conservation Commission and Honor Lawler, the project manager from the Trust for...
theberkshireedge.com
Joel Hotchkiss sculpture commission takes flight in Des Moines, Iowa
West Stockbridge — Artist Joel Hotchkiss and his one-of-a-kind creations have been hanging around the Berkshires for the better part of four decades. Late last month, the West Stockbridge resident and owner of Hotchkiss Mobiles took flight enroute to Iowa, the Hawkeye State. Upon touching down, he and his wife-turned-business-partner Sandra were met by a familiar face: that of Hotchkiss’ “Landing Egret” sculpture, which was commissioned to adorn a new corporate facility at the Des Moines International Airport.
Comments / 0