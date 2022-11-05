ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Truc’s vs. Foundry soap opera continues at contentious public hearing

West Stockbridge — At one point during the second public hearing over The Foundry’s application for a special permit on Monday, November 7, Truc’s Orient Express Restaurant co-owner Truc Nguyen started to cry during her public comments. At another point, during her response to a public comment criticizing the Planning Board, Chairperson Dana Bixby loudly slammed a stack of paperwork against a table.
RICHMOND, MA
theberkshireedge.com

West Stockbridge needs zoning laws enforced

I know Roger Kavanaugh, now of New York, was a West Stockbridge Select Board member who until recently was devoted to that job. But I am surprised that he wants citizens who have a disagreement about an agreement reached with the blessing of the Select Board to settle their arguments privately.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington

Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Barbara was born in Pittsfield on August 22, 1943. She was the daughter of John and Angelina Metallo and graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington in 1961. Barbara was an educator, wife, mother, sister,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Charles W. Dunham Sr., 89, formerly of Great Barrington

Charles W. Dunham Sr., 89, formerly of Great Barrington, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, Conn. Charles was born in Great Barrington on March 21, 1933 to Alfred and Ethel (Decker) Dunham. He attended local schools. Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. Charles worked as a machine operator for Kimberly Clark for many years. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed working in and grooming his yard. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: BCC New staff; Bioscience Image Library; Adams Theater Grant; Norman Rockwell Museum changes; BCC wins grant; BCDP new president; Shining Star program; BRIG promotion

Berkshire Community College announces the addition of 10 new staff members and a promotion. Pittsfield— Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of 10 new staff members and a promotion. Sarah Burdick joins BCC as an Academic SUCCESS/Career Coach for the SUCCESS Program. Dana Buxton joins BCC’s SUCCESS team...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Whale Rock Trail opens at Thomas & Palmer Brook conservation reserve

Great Barrington — An event to commemorate the opening of the Whale Rock Trail at the Thomas & Palmer Brook conservation reserve was held on Sunday, November 6. The reserve was established in 2015 by The Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC) and is located at 305 State Road. According to BNRC’s website, the 267-acre reserve is part of the ancestral homeland of the Mohican reserve.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers

I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Stockbridge RTE proposal needs more open discussion

My name is Michael Roisman. I am a Stockbridge resident, and I am the one who started the petition about the Residential Tax Exemption (RTE). I wrote the petition and spent the time to collect the signatures because I thought it was wrong when Select Board members Jamie Minacci and Chuck Cardillo stated their opposition to the RTE long before the time for the official vote was necessary, and thereby, cut the discussion short.
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?

Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Joel Hotchkiss sculpture commission takes flight in Des Moines, Iowa

West Stockbridge — Artist Joel Hotchkiss and his one-of-a-kind creations have been hanging around the Berkshires for the better part of four decades. Late last month, the West Stockbridge resident and owner of Hotchkiss Mobiles took flight enroute to Iowa, the Hawkeye State. Upon touching down, he and his wife-turned-business-partner Sandra were met by a familiar face: that of Hotchkiss’ “Landing Egret” sculpture, which was commissioned to adorn a new corporate facility at the Des Moines International Airport.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy