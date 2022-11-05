Read full article on original website
KLTV
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues
After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado. East Texas WWII veteran among last remaining U.S....
KLTV
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
Officials encourage East Texans to have a tornado safety plan
CASS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday night the National Weather Service has increased the number of tornados to nine from last Friday’s storm. They struck from North Texas and into the Ark-La-Tex area. Officials confirmed seven of those tornadoes touched down in East Texas. The city of Hughes...
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
KLTV
Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
KLTV
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Storm damage from Friday, November 5
Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
KLTV
ktalnews.com
National Weather Service says at least six tornadoes struck East Texas Friday
Early findings from the National Weather Service show at least six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms with one fatality in Morris County.
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit East Texas on Friday, 9 total
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornados touched down in East Texas during Friday’s severe weather. NWS also said that at least nine tornados touched down across all Texas on Friday. NWS released the following map of confirmed and potential tornado paths from across East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana: The following […]
FireRescue1
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
Local Disaster Declaration Issued For Hopkins County Following Friday’s Tornado, Storms
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Tuesday morning signed a local disaster declaration for Hopkins County, citing damages from Friday’s tornadoes and the storms which swept through Hopkins County as the cause. The designation states the county “experienced tornadoes, high winds, fallen trees, flooding and water damages that have caused...
KLTV
Hughes Springs voting location moved due to storm
Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner. “It’s been a little stressful. I’m glad we were able to get through it. There was no mudslinging. It was a nice clean race,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad that we can continue to get things going for people in Angelina County.”
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Reports Twister
An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
KSLA
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
(KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex are recovering after experiencing deadly tornadoes and other severe weather Friday. There were two deaths, lots of injuries and damage reported. It made for a rough weekend for Southern Oklahoma, East Texas and other areas starting Friday evening when severe storms rolled through....
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
KLTV
