Hughes Springs, TX

KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Storm damage from Friday, November 5

Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs voting location moved due to storm

Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner. “It’s been a little stressful. I’m glad we were able to get through it. There was no mudslinging. It was a nice clean race,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad that we can continue to get things going for people in Angelina County.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Reports Twister

An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 and Alpine street, traffic diverted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Longview police have opened one eastbound lane on East Loop 281 but westbound traffic is still being diverted to Alpine Road. Longview police department is on the scene of a fatal wreck at Alpine and E Loop 281. According to early reports the driver collided...
LONGVIEW, TX

