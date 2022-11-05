Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
2 hospitalized after Allendale Twp. crash
Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday, deputies said.
Fox17
Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night. The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged with murder in death of 21-year-old in Allegan Co.
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old in Allegan County on Friday, authorities say.
Man hospitalized following Park Township crash
A Holland man is in the hospital following an early Sunday morning crash in Park Township.
Fox17
New details emerge in shooting near Walker trampoline park
WALKER, Mich. — One person is in custody after a shooting near Altitude Trampoline Park last week. The Walker Police Department says the shooting took place in the business’s parking lot on Friday. We’re told a fight may have broken out before shots were fired at a vacant...
thecollegiatelive.com
Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes
Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.
CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
Docs: Allegan Co. man was upset with ex-wife before shooting her, killing her son
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — We are learning more about the deadly shooting that happened Friday in Lee Township of Allegan County. Investigators with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office have reason to believe it was domestic related. The suspect, 38-year-old James Rawson Jr., is charged with shooting his ex-wife Char...
whtc.com
Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
Beach Street closed in Muskegon due to sand in the road
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Road is shut down after high winds over the weekend made it impossible to drive on Monday morning. The City of Muskegon shut down Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout after deep sand blew over the road. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spotted...
Friends, neighbors reflect on Allegan Co. homicide
Neighbors have identified Friday’s Allegan County homicide victim as 21-year-old Samuel Williams.
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Olive Township home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in drive-by shooting that did not hit anyone inside, police say. Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the 100 block of 104th Avenue for a report of shots fired at an occupied home in the area, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
WZZM 13
Cardboard box of puppies found in Ottawa Co.
A box of puppies spotted on the side of 120th Avenue in Holland Twp. during a storm is now healing at Harbor Humane.
whtc.com
Suspects Sought in West Olive Drive-By Shooting
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – A drive-by shooting in West Olive during the overnight hours on Saturday is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, nobody inside of the residence near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue was wounded in the 3:15 AM incident. Witnesses say that a dark colored sedan had stopped outside of the residence, and several rounds were fired from that vehicle towards the residence, striking the structure, before the vehicle sped off.
Comments / 1