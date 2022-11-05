ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

New details emerge in shooting near Walker trampoline park

WALKER, Mich. — One person is in custody after a shooting near Altitude Trampoline Park last week. The Walker Police Department says the shooting took place in the business’s parking lot on Friday. We’re told a fight may have broken out before shots were fired at a vacant...
WALKER, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes

Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
ALLENDALE, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Suspects Sought in West Olive Drive-By Shooting

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – A drive-by shooting in West Olive during the overnight hours on Saturday is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, nobody inside of the residence near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue was wounded in the 3:15 AM incident. Witnesses say that a dark colored sedan had stopped outside of the residence, and several rounds were fired from that vehicle towards the residence, striking the structure, before the vehicle sped off.
WEST OLIVE, MI

