LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Peck man ejected, airlifted following Elk Twp. single-vehicle crash
A Peck man required transport by Lifenet Helicopter following a Sunday accident in Elk Township. It was around 1:30 p.m. that Sanilac County Sheriff deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road near Farr Road. They were accompanied to the scene by Elk Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
Assault suspect hospitalized in police custody after shootout with Michigan State Police
A man is hospitalized and in police custody after being shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Bay County early Sunday morning. Authorities were tracking the suspect in an assault investigation.
Man shot by police in Bay City after high-speed chase had threatened to kill ex, sheriff alleges
BAY CITY, MI — After allegedly threatening to kill his ex and leading police on a high-speed chase, a Bay City man was wounded in a shootout with police. At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a threats complaint at to Bayfield Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3932 Monitor Road in Monitor Township, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A female employee of the facility had called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend had sent her text messages saying he was going to go to her work and kill her, the sheriff said.
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
State senate re-districting shakes up 2022 races in Districts 25 & 26
With new district lines finalized at the end of 2021 and officially going into effect January 2023, area campaigns have had to adjust to the changes, such as in the races for state senate districts 25 and 26. Despite losing part of St. Clair County and gaining some of Tuscola,...
Plans for new Independence Bridge scrapped, bridge will instead be rehabilitated
BAY CITY, MI - It’s no secret that inflation is hitting hard and making everything more expensive. While the cost of getting groceries and gas has skyrocketed, inflation has also made the prospect of building a brand new bridge in Bay City hard to swallow. United Bridge Partners and...
Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this month
A popular discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Michigan this month. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great deal on clothing and home goods, Marshalls is the place for you.
