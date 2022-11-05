ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

MLive

LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Peck man ejected, airlifted following Elk Twp. single-vehicle crash

A Peck man required transport by Lifenet Helicopter following a Sunday accident in Elk Township. It was around 1:30 p.m. that Sanilac County Sheriff deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road near Farr Road. They were accompanied to the scene by Elk Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
PECK, MI
The Saginaw News

Man shot by police in Bay City after high-speed chase had threatened to kill ex, sheriff alleges

BAY CITY, MI — After allegedly threatening to kill his ex and leading police on a high-speed chase, a Bay City man was wounded in a shootout with police. At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a threats complaint at to Bayfield Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3932 Monitor Road in Monitor Township, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A female employee of the facility had called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend had sent her text messages saying he was going to go to her work and kill her, the sheriff said.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
HURON COUNTY, MI

