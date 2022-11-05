Read full article on original website
What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34. Here's a look at Carter's net worth, life, and career.
Nick Carter reacts to brother Aaron’s death
Nick Carter posted a heartfelt message on social media as he mourns the loss of his younger brother, Aaron, who died on Saturday at the age of 34.
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline
A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, says singer’s family
The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.It was announced on Saturday (5 November) that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express...
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter. The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. In a press release to E! News,...
Aaron Carter Dead at 34, Hollywood Pays Tribute
"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter." Hollywood is paying tribute to Aaron Carter, who has died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the "Aaron's Party" singer was...
