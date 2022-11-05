ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
The Independent

Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, says singer’s family

The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.It was announced on Saturday (5 November) that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express...
toofab.com

Aaron Carter Dead at 34, Hollywood Pays Tribute

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter." Hollywood is paying tribute to Aaron Carter, who has died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the "Aaron's Party" singer was...
