The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.It was announced on Saturday (5 November) that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express...

3 DAYS AGO