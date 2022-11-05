ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends and Fans of Aaron Carter Share Tributes for the Late Singer

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xx4N_0j0BWYsq00
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"I Want Candy" singer Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in his home earlier today, Nov. 5. He was 34.

While details surrounding his death have not yet been made available, friends and former colleagues of the late singer have already taken to Twitter to share memories of their time together, post old photos, and wish peace to Carter, who was open about his struggles with addiction over the years.

Fans have also shared their formative memories of the '90s heartthrob, whose face could be found plastered on bedroom walls across the country.

While Carter faced a number of publicized troubles throughout recent years, it's clear he left a lasting impression on those who knew and loved him.

