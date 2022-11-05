ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Pillar-Supported Airbag

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pillar-supported airbag, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 26th, 2020, published on November 8th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11491948. The Ford Authority Take. Of the many patents it has filed in recent months, a large number...
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars

Ford Dealers Fight Model E Sales Plans

Ford's plan to divide its dealers by type of combustion system -- Ford Blue for internal-combustion vehicles, Ford Pro for commercial, and Ford Model E for battery-electric vehicles -- has hit a snag. At the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas, held back in September, Ford said it would have...
CAR AND DRIVER

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
