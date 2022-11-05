Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death
After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and… The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
racer.com
Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
CBS Sports
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs and the father of newly-crowned NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. Gibbs was the COO and vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, and he lived a life that...
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
NBC Sports
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’
AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected. Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive...
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Not Racing Because Of Family Emergency
Ty Gibbs will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race because of a family emergency. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports first reported that the 20-year-old will not race. Gibbs' 23XI Racing team later confirmed that Daniel Hemric will take his spot beind the No. 23 Toyota Camry vehicle at Phoenix Raceway.
ESPN
Joey Logano's Phoenix win and NASCAR Cup Series championship perfectly encapsulated dramatic, wildly entertaining 2022 season
The finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season wound up being a nearly perfect summation of the imperfect campaign that it had just wrapped up. A most apropos period stamped at the end of a story that had been written since the first green flag was waved over NASCAR's 74th season, 274 days earlier in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Joey Logano on how he won his second NASCAR championship: ‘You can’t fake confidence’
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano never doubted he’d be the NASCAR driver hoisting the Cup Series trophy at the end of the season. Of course, plenty of drivers enter a new season or the beginning of the playoffs with the same mentality. But Logano felt his No. 22 Team Penske Ford team was immensely prepared for this moment — including a 7 a.m. team meeting in crew chief Paul Wolfe’s bus Sunday — and he had a two extra weeks to get ready after being the first Championship 4 driver to qualify for the title race at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin poised to break unwanted record
Following another season without a NASCAR Cup Series championship, Denny Hamlin is poised to break an all-time record that isn’t necessarily a good one. This Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway was the first race in four years in which Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was not still eligible to win the championship.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
