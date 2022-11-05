KZSM — Celebrate with us Thursday!

Live music! Theater! Comedy! Come celebrate with us at our KZSM Fall Fundraiser—Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at the Price Center, 222 West San Antonio Street. We’ll also have gourmet snacks and raffle tickets for gift cards, art works, and more. Admission is $10 to support our non-profit, all-volunteer community radio station.

The acoustic ensemble Gypsy Moon will provide beautiful instrumental music in the spirit of jazz icon Django Reinhardt and his contemporaries. Guitarists Ray Sriro, Linda Sriro, and Michelle Sriro Cole offer their version of jazz Manouche, a style that originated in Paris, France in the 1930s and shares some characteristics and influences with other styles of jazz like swing and bebop, but retains its own distinctive sound.

Window Shop will offer “Rainbow Rock,” their own unique musical style. Bassist Stephen Douglas describes the band as “an eclectic group of musicians who like to have our foot in as many doors as possible sonically.” Douglass is joined by Leonora Tomlinson, lead vocals and keyboards; Aiden Potter, lead vocals and guitar; Dallas Anderson, guitar; and Kevin Schultz, drums.

Besides music, our Fall Fundraiser will feature our own KZSM Radio Theater players, AKA Gravy Train Radio. This highly imaginative group of Texas State Theater graduates includes Jordan Pilkenton, Garrett Buss, Sam McCarthy, Sam Peirce, Josh Davis, and Luke Gaskey. They will perform a live version of one of the alternate universe adventures they create on their Sunday 9 p.m. broadcasts. “Lance Vibratto: Astronaut Attorney” is “a sci-fi comedy about a lawyer traveling the stars defending any and every interstellar client that knocks on his door,” according to Pilkenton.

Local stand-up comedian Jack Niel will serve as MC for our eclectic evening of entertainment. Jack has performed across many venues in San Antonio, Austin, and the Texas Hill Country and was co-host of “The Big Sad,” a funny but compassionate take on mental health and personal conflicts, on KZSM.

In addition to entertainment, we’ll have tasty snacks for sale, including pumpkin streusel Bundt cake slices. And you can enter our raffle to win gift cards for local food and drink, gift baskets, or unique works by local artists. Come, have fun, and support True Community Radio, broadcasting the many voices of our community. We are grateful to our performers for the gift of their time, and to the Price Center for their beautiful space.