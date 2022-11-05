ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of San Marcos issues November proclamations

Above, November was proclaimed as Veterans Month of Service during a ceremony on Tuesday. The annual veterans day parade took place Saturday. The parade’s grand marshal Abelardo Loya (pictured middle), U.S. Army Specialist and San Marcos resident, was recognized with the proclamation. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson issued several proclamations on Tuesday at City Hall.

November was proclaimed as Veterans Month of Service during a ceremony on Tuesday. The annual veterans day parade took place Saturday. The parade’s grand marshal Abelardo Loya (pictured middle), U.S. Army Specialist and San Marcos resident, was recognized with the proclamation.

Above, the city recognized Saturday, Nov. 5 as Harvey Miller Day of Service. The Dunbar Heritage Association, in collaboration with Keep San Marcos Beautiful and the Hays County Food Bank, hosted the second annual Harvey Miller Day of Service to honor recognize Miller’s work in the community, clean up the Dunbar neighborhood and collect goods for the Hays County Food Bank.

Above, the city celebrates November as Turkeys Tackling Hunger Month, recognizing the Hays County Food Bank’s 16th annual Turkey’s Tackling Hunger campaign.

Above, November was proclaimed as America Recycles Month, calling for residents and visitors to recycle all accepted materials.

