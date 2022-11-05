ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

High School Soccer PRO

Minden, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MINDEN, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Greenacres get wins

Benton, Cope, Haughton and Greenacres won district games Monday. Benton swept Elm Grove and Cope swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Haughton and Greenacres split games with the Lady Bucs winning the seventh-grade game and the Lady Mustangs taking the eighth-grade game. At Elm Grove, Autumn Thomas paced the...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
bossierpress.com

Election Day arrives in Bossier Parish

The 2022 midterm elections are in the books, as mild spring-like temperatures prevailed throughout Election Day in Bossier Parish. On Tuesday November 8, 2022, voters in Bossier Parish joined voters across the state of Louisiana and voters across the nation in going to the polls to cast their ballots for several political races. In Louisiana, there were also eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday identified by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man, Darell Lamon Edwards, 35, died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a car in the median, and while canvassing the area they found Edwards about 75 feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Big cooldown later this week following stretch of near record highs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through midweek. The unseasonably warm weather won’t last indefinitely. Our next big cold front will bring much cooler air back in by the weekend. We’ll stay mild and a bit muggy heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Warm for now, but turning much cooler by the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through Wednesday, but a late week cold front will bring well below average temperatures for this time of year back in this week. Despite a front coming through, rain chances look low with only a few showers expected on Friday.
SHREVEPORT, LA

