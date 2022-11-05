Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Minden, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Airline football player Cameron Jefferson is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
By Buck Ringgold In a game for the district championship, and against a crosstown rival, Cameron Jefferson came to play. Jefferson, a senior receiver for Airline High School in Bossier City, had a big night on offense in the Vikings' game on Oct. 27. Jefferson caught seven passes for 132 ...
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Greenacres get wins
Benton, Cope, Haughton and Greenacres won district games Monday. Benton swept Elm Grove and Cope swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Haughton and Greenacres split games with the Lady Bucs winning the seventh-grade game and the Lady Mustangs taking the eighth-grade game. At Elm Grove, Autumn Thomas paced the...
After Delay the Winning Powerball Numbers Are Finally Drawn
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
Could Passenger Rail Service Soon be Coming to North Louisiana?
If you want to 'ride the rails' to Dallas, Texas, currently, you have to drive to Marshall to the historic depot there, leave your vehicle in the parking lot, and hop on an AmTrak to head west. Well, you might not have to do that for much longer. Senator Bill...
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
q973radio.com
Razor Blades Found In A Kid’s Candy Bucket in Shreveport?
Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your Halloween candy . . . and yet, for the past 50 years or so — there’s never been any actual proof of it in Shreveport or around the country. But.. it’s FINALLY...
bossierpress.com
Election Day arrives in Bossier Parish
The 2022 midterm elections are in the books, as mild spring-like temperatures prevailed throughout Election Day in Bossier Parish. On Tuesday November 8, 2022, voters in Bossier Parish joined voters across the state of Louisiana and voters across the nation in going to the polls to cast their ballots for several political races. In Louisiana, there were also eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
KTBS
Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday identified by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man, Darell Lamon Edwards, 35, died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a car in the median, and while canvassing the area they found Edwards about 75 feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
KSLA
Big cooldown later this week following stretch of near record highs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through midweek. The unseasonably warm weather won’t last indefinitely. Our next big cold front will bring much cooler air back in by the weekend. We’ll stay mild and a bit muggy heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will...
KSLA
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least two injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
UPDATE I-49 North Back Open After Serious Wreck Sunday Night
I-49 north is now back open to traffic. The investigation into the crash continues. A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south...
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
KSLA
Warm for now, but turning much cooler by the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through Wednesday, but a late week cold front will bring well below average temperatures for this time of year back in this week. Despite a front coming through, rain chances look low with only a few showers expected on Friday.
