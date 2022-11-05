ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football at Iowa Betting Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes renew their rivalry this weekend in the 96th meeting between the two schools. Last time these two teams met Wisconsin put together a dominating defensive performance en route to a 27-7 victory at Camp Randall. This week the Heartland Trophy Game travels to Iowa...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off Trophy SZN on the road this week as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. At the beginning of the year it appeared this game would be one that would decide the Big Ten West, but instead both teams come in barely clinging to any chance at the division title. The loser of this contest will be out of the running, but the winner will still have the slightest of shots.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

After a shaky start, Badgers CB Jay Shaw is finding his ground

When announcing his transfer in the offseason, cornerback Jay Shaw was expected to take this Badgers defense to the level of consistency they had seen in years past following the departure of several defensive backs. Following a season in which he was named a second-team All-Pac 12 player, Shaw was...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Depth chart and injury report vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Fresh off a 23-10 victory over the surging Maryland Terrapins, the Wisconsin Badgers are currently standing at 5-4 on the season and one game behind the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Big 10 West (Illinois holds tiebreaker) following their loss to Michigan State this weekend. The Badgers fought through some...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Basketball vs. South Dakota: Game Thread

HEYOOOOOO. THE BADGERS ARE BACK. Yes, the Wisconsin Badgers are back in action tonight to get their season underway against the South Dakota Coyotes. Last year, Wisconsin went 25-8 on the year and took home a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title. This year, Wisconsin loses some big names but returns plenty of familiar faces as well as some talented new faces. Back is the likes of Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl, and Tyler Wahl but the Badgers also got some reinforcements with the likes of Max Klesmit (Wofford Transfer) and Kamari Mcgee (UWGB Transfer).
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 382: Wisconsin football & Men’s Basketball pick up big wins

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss after a busy few days of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we discuss a recent big recruiting win as the Badgers picked up a commitment from 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue Monday evening. After that, we recap the Badgers dominating win over the Maryland Terps this past Saturday and break down what stood out from their impressive win.
