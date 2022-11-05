ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting

By Victoria Brousseau, Justin Glowacki
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJAbn_0j0BUdQ100

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County.

According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning.

When troopers from PSP Bloomsburg arrived on the scene, they say witnessed unnamed male firing shots. Troopers also began firing shots and were able to secure the scene. No troopers were injured in the shooting.

The coroner’s office says four people have died as a result of the shooting, including the alleged shooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iC9BM_0j0BUdQ100

State police are calling the incident a “homicide and officer-involved shooting.”

Troopers say there is no active threat to the community at this time.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association president had this to say about the incident:

The Troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary.

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy

Eyewitness News will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.

WTAJ

