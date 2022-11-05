ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee loses to No. 3 Georgia

By Hope McAlee, Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVaEB_0j0BUZpz00

ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee dropped its first game of the year 27-13  as the offense sputtered -against No. 3 Georgia.

The Vols entered the game averaging 598 yards per game, but the Bulldogs defense held them to just  289 yards on Saturday.

The Georgia defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage sacking Hendon Hooker 6 times.
Hooker finished the game with a pedestrian stat line, 23/33 for 195 yards with no touchdowns and 1 interception.

Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres

Tennessee’s defense came up big on the first drive of the game when Tamarion McDonald recovered a Georgia fumble leading to a Chase McGrath 47 yard field goal to give the Vols a 3-0 lead.

Georgia responded with a 5-play 80 yard drive capped by a Stetson Bennett 13 yard touchdown run to the corner of the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead with 8:32 remaining in the first quarter.

Special teams played a big role for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, Brett Thorson boomed a 75 yard punt that was downed at the one yard line. After holding Tennessee to a 3 and out, Bennett hit Ladd McConkey on the first play of the next drive for a 37 yard touchdown strike to give Georgia a 14-3 lead.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd0bX_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHv9L_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWXQP_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pr9Yo_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is stopped by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lq8RB_0j0BUZpz00
    Former Tennessee quarterback Payton Manning and his son Marshal watch an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VMOr_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) makes a catch in front of Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43strE_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091i4x_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2mul_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BpYD_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Rz87_0j0BUZpz00
    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, reacts along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQzHU_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs the ball as Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4xnV_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Po1Ko_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) is stopped by Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UM2xH_0j0BUZpz00
    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after losing to Georgia in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia extended the lead to 21-3 on the 2 nd play of the 2 nd quarter when Bennett hit Marcus R.-Jacksaint in the back of the end zone from 3-yards out.

Teen accused of fleeing wreck found with loaded shotgun in pants, Knoxville Police say

Tennessee was held without a touchdown in the first half of a game for the first time in the Josh Heupel era.

The sellout crowd at Sanford stadium played a significant role in the game, making it tough for the Vols to communicate at the line of scrimmage. Tennessee finished the game with 7 false starts and 9 pre-snap penalties all together.

The Bulldogs led 24-6 at the half.

Everything you need to know about University of Tennessee’s Smokey

Georgia added a field goal in the 3 rd quarter on a 15 play 67 yard drive taking up 8:44 to lead 27-6 after 3 quarters of play.

Tennessee tacked on a touchdown in the 4 th quarter, after Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt for a big gain on 4 th down, Jaylen Wright punched it in from two yards out to pull Tennessee within 14 at 27-13 with 4:15 to play in the game.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Tennessee drops in second CFB Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After topping the first edition of the CFB Playoff rankings last week, Tennessee came in at No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. After racing out to their best start to a season since 1998, Tennessee traveled to Athens to take on Georgia and lost 27-13. The Bulldogs assumed the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant that his football program carries one of the few logos in this sport that are truly national in appeal. If his nationally acclaimed recruiting classes aren't enough to prove that, having pulled five stars from the like of California all the way up to ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.
TENNESSEE STATE
realtybiznews.com

Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country

Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
WATE

Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

New musical experience coming to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go inside the work of nationally acclaimed songs with an intimate songwriting experience. Song’s and Stories has been successfully taking music lovers in east Tennessee through what a songwriter experiences when creating their craft. Now, the series is moving to a new venue and expanding their guest’s to larger audiences. On Wednesday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. the new series will feature Nashville duo Mare Wakefield and Nomad. The pair will allows listeners to learn all about the songs they plan on performing throughout the night. The event is free for all ages.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy