Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez hints at free agency plans
Could Christian Vázquez return to the Boston Red Sox?. The midseason trade that shipped Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros was an unpopular decision in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse and with the fanbase, but it turned out well for the veteran catcher in the end. On Saturday...
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber’s Message After World Series Loss
The Philadelphia Phillies came up short in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros in six games, and slugger Kyle Schwarber issued a heartfelt message to fans on Wednesday. The Phillies, following their 87-75 campaign during the regular season — good for third place in the National League East...
Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season
Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Report: Astros to Extend Baker, Click Through 2023 Season
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane plans to extend both Dusty Baker and James Click for the 2023 season.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Astros’ World Series celebration ran up a $400k tab that 50 Cent will love
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series and proceeded to celebrate like absolute champions. As all World Series winners do, the Astros went berserk in the clubhouse after the win, popping bottles of champagne in the locker room and going absolutely nuts after becoming champs. It seems that the Astros […] The post Astros’ World Series celebration ran up a $400k tab that 50 Cent will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Astros Plan to Extend Contract of Manager Baker
During the parade, a local Houston broadcast dropped the news the Astros are planning to extend manager Dusty Baker.
Former Astros Shortstop Correa Opts Out of Contract With Twins
Shortstop Carlos Correa has just opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary
Bryce Harper may need Tommy John, he will undergo tests within the week to determine whether such surgery is necessary.
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate
The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yuli Gurriel Shared A Wholesome Message From The Parade
The World Series is complete, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious for the second time in the last six years. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second crown. Yesterday, the City of Houston got a chance to celebrate with their World Series Champions during...
Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins
The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether […] The post Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
'Best-case scenario': Astros 3B Alex Bregman dodges surgery
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training. Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0