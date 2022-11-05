Online Petition Launched to Oppose Bail and Possible Release of Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Two Recent CHS Graduates

Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
'You think I’m playing?': Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix school before officer arrests her
PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said. Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday. It was...
KRMG
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother Jonathan Hatmaker has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. (NCD)
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3170 Burglary/Intrusion Alarm. 01:06:30. Incident Address: BOOZER RD, ROSALIA, WA 99170. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary alarm. Responsible party called and canceled law enforcement response. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
12news.com
'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect, records show
Thomas Wallace is accused of being involved in the death of a Phoenix man. Neighbors had not seen the victim for several weeks before police discovered his body.
DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said poor record keeping is to blame
PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
FATAL: Motorcyclist dies after striking center median concrete barrier on I-215
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the center median concrete barrier on I-215 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway. The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast. HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times. So far, there has been no...
KTAR.com
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico broder
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement
On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
kjzz.com
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Comments / 0