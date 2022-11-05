Read full article on original website
CJ Perry On WWE's New Regime: It's Exciting, Triple H is A Genius
CJ Perry calls Triple H a genius and says the new WWE regime is a great shift. Perry, formerly known as Lana, spent several years with WWE; she signed with the company in 2013, and she was subsequently featured on WWE TV over the next several years. She memorably managed Rusev, and she was also an active in-ring competitor in the later stages of her run. WWE released Perry in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Just over a year later, former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of WWE creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the product, and several former Superstars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt.
Will Ospreay Says It's A Dream To Face Ricochet Again, Talks Potential Seth Rollins Bout
Will Ospreay wants to keep opening the Forbidden Door. Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP US Title against Shota Umino at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over and being the United States Champion in NJPW, he's looking to challenge himself against the reigning United States Champion in WWE. "I've mentioned...
Braun Strowman Takes Jab At ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Mustafa Ali, Chris Jericho, And More Respond
Braun Strowman tried to brag about the match that he had with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 at the expense of "flippy flipper" wrestlers. Several wrestlers, in turn, responded to him. At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman faced off against Omos in a battle of the Giants. In the...
Excalibur Values Anonymity Over Disdain For His Face, Sasha Banks Spends Time With Juvi | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 6, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Excalibur reveals the Sonic the Hedgehog ties to the origin of his name, RJ City protects William Regal's heart, and more. You can see the full video above. - In her...
Kristal Marshall: I Think Melina Personifies What A WWE Diva Is
Kristal Marshall says Melina personifies what a WWE Diva is. Marshall participated in the 2005 Raw Diva Search, and though she didn't win, she subsequently signed a deal with the company. She later joined SmackDown as a backstage correspondent and subsequently competed on the brand. Marshall was also involved in an on-screen storyline with Theodore Long, which culminated in their wedding, where Long had a heart attack as part of the angle. Meanwhile, Melina was one of the top stars of the WWE Divas Era; she is a former three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion.
Katsuyori Shibata Discusses His AEW Bout Against Orange Cassidy
Katsuyori Shibata made his in-ring debut for AEW on Friday's AEW Rampage when he challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Shibata was forced to retire in 2017 due to a subdural hematoma, but wrestled an exhibition bout against Zack Sabre Jr at NJPW G1 Climax 31 Finals and took on Ren Narita at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
Adam Pearce Delivers Important Message To WWE Universe After Controversial Weekend
Adam Pearce gives an official comment. A lot happened at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match that included interference from The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Jake Paul. Nikki...
Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime
Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
Matt Cardona: What Did Jon Moxley Do For GCW?
Matt Cardona is the King of the Deathmatch. Cardona made a big impact on Game Changer Wrestling at GCW Homecoming 2021 when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship. He would eventually lose the title to Jon Moxley, who held the title for over a year.
George South Challenges Nick Gage To A Match At WrestleCade
George South wants to fight Nick Gage. George South is headed to WrestleCade at the end of November and he's challenging GCW World Champion Nick Gage to meet him in a hardcore match on Sunday, November 27. South said his family doesn't want him doing the match, but he said...
Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA
Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Bad Cash In, Braun Strowman, Nick Aldis, Sasha | List & Ya Boy 11/9/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van wrap up a big week of wrestling news for November 9. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Ric Flair Says 'Bullshit' Regarding Plane Ride From Hell Will Be Addressed In New Documentary
On September 16, 2021, VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring aired its "Plane Ride From Hell" episode. In the episode, Flair was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle. Flair denied the allegations multiple times. In the fallout from the episode, Flair's "Wooooo" was pulled from the WWE signature intro, but it returned in July 2022.
Elias On Austin Theory's Failed Cash-In: It Was An Open Challenge, What Are You Doing?
Elias calls Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash-on bizarre, considering the circumstances. On the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, Theory tried to cash in the contract on United States Champion Seth Rollins, who was holding an open challenge for his title. Bobby Lashley answered the challenge and brutally attacked the champion. Theory intended to capitalize by cashing in his contract, but Lashley laid him out as well. Rollins then pinned Theory to win the match and retain the title.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/7): Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7) Abadon def. Amy Rose. ROH...
Lio Rush: AEW Didn't Know What To Do With Me As A Talent
Lio Rush thinks that Tony Khan only saw him as a manager. The Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021 was a monumental night for All Elite Wrestling. The show was the first show to feature a full crowd at a wrestling event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with that, the pay-per-view featured the in-ring return of Sting and the surprise debut of Lio Rush.
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, ROH Six-Man Tag Title Bout, More Set For 11/7 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 7 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/7) ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) (c) vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay & Slim J)
WWE RAW Results (11/7/22): Seth Rollins Defends United States Title, Road To Survivor Series Begins
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (11/7/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins as WWE begins to feel the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge.
