Baltimore County, MD

Family of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him outside of Baltimore County precinct

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday.

On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot.

Convenience store security camera footage —obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.

The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pull up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached Baker, who stood by the convenience store's walk-up window—steps away from the open door of his vehicle.

At one point, Baker turned around and attempted to get into the front driver's side door. The video shows one of the two people donning face masks closely follow behind him.

There was a brief struggle between that person and Baker before he was shot.

Baker died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities.

The candlelight vigil was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at a Baltimore County Police Department precinct.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Comments / 0

