Defensive player out against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson will be without a significant contributor along the defensive line tonight against Notre Dame.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas won’t be available. Clemson has not released its travel roster for the game as of 5:10 p.m., but a source confirmed to The Clemson Insider that Thomas will not play against the Fighting Irish. The senior has been dealing with some pain in his surgically repaired foot since making his season debut against Boston College four weeks ago.

Thomas has four tackles and two sacks in three games this season. He logged a season-high 32 snaps against Florida State on Oct. 15 but saw that number drop to just 14 against Syracuse in Clemson’s last game Oct. 22.

Today’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.