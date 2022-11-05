Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football discussion and men’s basketball begins
The Testudo Times Podcast is back, and crossover season is in full effect. On this episode, the editors recap Maryland football’s loss at Wisconsin and preview Saturday’s matchup at No. 14 Penn State. They also discuss the start of the Kevin Willard era for Maryland men’s basketball.
testudotimes.com
No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer Big Ten Tournament semifinal preview: No. 4-seed Indiana
No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer took care of business on Friday night, upending No. 8-seed Northwestern to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. This match had a little more meaning than most as Northwestern got the best of the Terps last year in the conference tournament. In 2021, neither team scored in the first 110 minutes of play and then the Wildcats emerged victorious, 3-2, in a penalty shootout.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men's basketball vs. Western Carolina preview
Maryland men’s basketball is off to a good start, pulling away from Niagara, 71-49, in its first win of the season, and Kevin Willard’s first win as head coach. Par for the course in game one of a new era, it wasn't always pretty as Willard tinkered with lineups and offensive and defensive schemes. But, Maryland’s starters looked comfortable playing together and dominated when they were on the floor.
testudotimes.com
Kevin Willard secures first win as Maryland coach in season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara
Only five coaches in the last 50 years have walked out of Maryland’s tunnel on opening night as the head coach of the prestigious men’s basketball program. Kevin Willard was the latest when he debuted as Maryland’s lead man Monday night. Willard’s tenure got off to a...
testudotimes.com
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: A split keeps the Terps above .500
When this season’s schedule came out for Maryland volleyball, a lot of quick rematches against conference opponents were looked at as times for the team to adapt and gameplan better for opponents. This past week, the Terps played two opponents that they had played fewer than two weeks before, and both of these games finished with the exact same scores as the first time around.
testudotimes.com
MM 11.8: Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly receive All-Big Ten tournament team honors
After a dominant 17-3 season, Maryland field hockey earned its 34th NCAA tournament bid on Sunday. This comes after a loss in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to Northwestern Friday afternoon, 2-1. Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly helped Maryland tremendously in the Big Ten Tournament with some impressive performances, and...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Opposing fates may await Big Ten's interim coaches
An argument can be made that Wisconsin is the Big Ten West team you least want to run into at the moment. Unless it’s Iowa. We’ll know the answer for certain next week after the Badgers visit the Hawkeyes on Saturday. But the greater point here is that...
buffalonynews.net
Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut
Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
testudotimes.com
MM 11.7: Maryland wrestling opens its 2022 campaign with three dominant wins
Maryland wrestling opened up its 2022 campaign with three dominant wins over Bloomsburg, Duke and American in its Quad Meet this past Saturday. Saturday's victories mark the first time the Terps have won their first three matches to start a season since 2014. Maryland opened up the day against the...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over South Dakota
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team didn’t have a pretty start to the season. It took them the entire first half to get a double digit lead over South Dakota. The Badgers start out the season 1-0 after defeating South Dakota 85-59 on Monday. Chucky Hepburn’s first...
testudotimes.com
Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 71-49 win over Niagara in Kevin Willard’s debut
Maryland men’s basketball started the tenure of new head coach Kevin Willard on the right note, taking down the Niagara Purple Eagles, 71-49. Senior forward Donta Scott impressed, leading all scorers with 18 points. The Terps were also lights out from three, shooting 9-for-20 from deep, and did not give up a single Niagara 3-pointer.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s season-opening win at George Mason
No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball handily defeated George Mason, 88-51, to start the season on a good note as the Terps controlled the tempo right from the opening tip. However, the victory did not come without some heartache. Maryland was tested early. Senior forward Diamond Miller left the game...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
testudotimes.com
Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball at George Mason
Maryland women’s basketball is geared up to start the 2022-23 season. The Terps will take on the George Mason Patriots out of the Atlantic 10 Conference in Fairfax, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but...
testudotimes.com
Maryland field hockey earns No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Liberty in first round
With the conference tournaments already settled, it’s time for 18 NCAA field hockey teams to compete for the 2022 national championship. Maryland field hockey will be the No. 3 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host Liberty on Nov. 11 in the first round. The Terps would host a second-round game on Nov. 13 against the winner of Princeton and Syracuse, should they advance.
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara
For the first time in more than ten years, Maryland men’s basketball is heading into its opening contest of the season with someone other than Mark Turgeon at the helm. The new man in charge is Kevin Willard, and with him comes renewed excitement for a new-look Maryland culture.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
