Madison, WI

testudotimes.com

No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer Big Ten Tournament semifinal preview: No. 4-seed Indiana

No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer took care of business on Friday night, upending No. 8-seed Northwestern to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. This match had a little more meaning than most as Northwestern got the best of the Terps last year in the conference tournament. In 2021, neither team scored in the first 110 minutes of play and then the Wildcats emerged victorious, 3-2, in a penalty shootout.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men's basketball vs. Western Carolina preview

Maryland men’s basketball is off to a good start, pulling away from Niagara, 71-49, in its first win of the season, and Kevin Willard’s first win as head coach. Par for the course in game one of a new era, it wasn't always pretty as Willard tinkered with lineups and offensive and defensive schemes. But, Maryland’s starters looked comfortable playing together and dominated when they were on the floor.
CULLOWHEE, NC
testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball weekend recap: A split keeps the Terps above .500

When this season’s schedule came out for Maryland volleyball, a lot of quick rematches against conference opponents were looked at as times for the team to adapt and gameplan better for opponents. This past week, the Terps played two opponents that they had played fewer than two weeks before, and both of these games finished with the exact same scores as the first time around.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
buffalonynews.net

Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut

Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball at George Mason

Maryland women’s basketball is geared up to start the 2022-23 season. The Terps will take on the George Mason Patriots out of the Atlantic 10 Conference in Fairfax, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland field hockey earns No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Liberty in first round

With the conference tournaments already settled, it’s time for 18 NCAA field hockey teams to compete for the 2022 national championship. Maryland field hockey will be the No. 3 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host Liberty on Nov. 11 in the first round. The Terps would host a second-round game on Nov. 13 against the winner of Princeton and Syracuse, should they advance.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara

For the first time in more than ten years, Maryland men’s basketball is heading into its opening contest of the season with someone other than Mark Turgeon at the helm. The new man in charge is Kevin Willard, and with him comes renewed excitement for a new-look Maryland culture.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
MADISON, WI

