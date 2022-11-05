Read full article on original website
Paul Jeffery Salentiny – Obit
Paul Jeffery Salentiny, 68, of Edinburg, ND, and a Euclid, MN native, passed away unexpectedly at his Edinburg home of natural causes Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paul was born in Crookston, MN on November 19, 1953, the oldest of 6 children of the union of Peter and Elaine (Stinar) Salentiny. He grew up on the family farm in Belgium Township, near Euclid, and was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Euclid. Paul was educated in Crookston schools and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1972. In November of 1971, during his Senior year, he enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard. Paul received his basic training at Fort Dix, near Trenton, NJ, and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1978. During these years he had moved to Paynesville, MN where he was employed. Paul returned to Euclid in 1986 to help out on the farm after the passing of his father. In 1988 he moved to Edinburg, ND to farm on his own while also working for another area farmer up to the present time. Paul was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends.
POLAR NORTH VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM ANNOUNCED
The 2022 Polar North Volleyball Conference has announced the team champion and the all-conference team. All-Conference team – Crookston – Libby Salentine. East Grand Forks – Addison Kujawa, Elle Marcott, Tatum Spokely. Sacred Heart – Avery Horken, Haley Vonasek, Ella Adolphson. Red Lake Falls – Brooklyn...
Phil Brekken – Obit
Phil Brekken was born January 22, 1952 in Crookston, MN, to Albert and Wanda (Pester) Brekken. He grew up on his family’s farm as one of twelve children. TView posthe competitive nature of his eight brothers shaped his athletic abilities, and they often played sports together when not working on the fields. While in high school, Phil lettered in hockey, football, and baseball. He also participated in choir and served as class president his senior year. He graduated in 1970 from Mount St. Benedict High School in Crookston, MN.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 9, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by RiverView Auxiliary & Employees on the week of November 7-11. The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will hold its monthly Community Meal tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cathedral. The meal tonight is Italian spaghetti. Polk County is honoring...
Sister Adeline Karels – Obit
Sister Adeline Karels, age 92, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston. Sister Adeline Karels was the second of five children of Marcus and Katherine (Kelzer) Karels. Though her parents baptized her Joanne Kathryn, she was called Annie. Annie attended Saint Joseph’s School in Rosen, where...
INCUMBENTS DOMINATE ELECTION IN CROOKSTON AREA
MAYOR – — Incumbent Mayor Dale Stainbrook won reelection by 392 votes over current City Councilman Clayton Briggs. Stainbrook will get his. Stainbrook was taken aback by the results but was thankful that the city believes he has done a well enough job in the two years after he was appointed as the mayor and looks forward to serving as the mayor once again. With the chance to serve another term for the city, Stainbrook looks forward to continuing more of the work he and the council have begun this year. “It’s a big thing with the housing, childcare, and Ag Innovation Campus. They’re going to be up and running soon, which will hopefully be a spinoff business,” Dale Stainbrook explained. “They’re also going to be looking for housing and the daycare, and hopefully, Epitome Energy comes on board, and we’ll see how that goes. I think if we can get some major players that bring employment into the city, I feel that it’ll be robust for our downtown, and maybe we’ll get some smaller spinoff businesses.”
THE WINTER DRIVER’S EDUCATION REGISTRATION PROGRAM DEADLINE IS NEXT WEEK
Winter Driver’s Education registration is open now until Thursday, November 17th, at 4:30 pm. Students must be at least 15 years old by Mach 31st, 2023, to register for Driver Education. The fee is $325 and must be paid before the first day of class. Please complete the Driver Education form and email it to Mr. Trostad at christrostad@isd593.org or mail it to Highland School, 801 Central Avenue North, Crookston or drop it off at Crookston High School. Driver Education forms may be picked up in the office at Crookston High School or downloaded.
NORWAYintheUSA Sets up Shop in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NORWAYntheUSA, a wholesale business that provides fine quality Norwegian products has relocated to Fergus Falls. From apparel by Scandinavian Explorer to flatware, woolens, and porcelain, this wholesaler offers a broad range of collections. Owner Sarah Brunko...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Abraham Sigurd Lee, 37, of Thief River Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Nicholas Donald Nelson, 25, of Georgetown, for DUI. Tarius James Seas, 23, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault to the same victim within ten years of...
Man arrested after pursuit from GF to EGF
Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase from Grand Forks to East Grand Forks. Grand Forks officers were sent to the 32nd Avenue South Walmart on a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk, then entering the parking lot. As officers were...
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
CHS FFA OFFICER TEAM TRAVELS TO INDIANAPOLIS FOR 95TH NATIONAL FFA CONVENTION
The Crookston FFA Officer Team traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. On their way, they stopped and toured the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Illinois. Crookston FFA started their day Thursday, October 27th, 2022 with the opening session of the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo at...
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS PERSONNEL AND NEGOTIATIONS COMMITTEE DISCUSS PLANS FOR FINDING THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston Public Schools’ Personnel/Negotiations Committee met on Friday morning in the District Office Conference Room in the Crookston High School to discuss two main items. PERSONNEL COMMITTEE. The Personnel Committee met first to discuss their search for the next superintendent. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn said that he felt...
CHS WELDING CLASS TURNS AMERICAN CRYSTAL LOGO INTO METAL ART AS THANKS FOR COMMUNITY ROOTS GRANT
In the Winter of 2020, Crookston High School Community Corrections teacher Travis Oliver applied for a Community Roots grant of $5,000 from American Crystal Sugar in Crookston, MN, and a State Grant from the Minnesota Department of Education-Pine to Prairie. Luckily and graciously, he was awarded both grants and used...
More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified
On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
STEADY TURNOUT FOR GENERAL ELECTION IN CROOKSTON AT NOON
The General Election is underway in Crookston at the First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and the election judges reported that there has been a steady flow of voters coming into the polls since they opened at 7:00 a.m. “We’ve been busy since 7:00 this morning, and it’s been steady, and I think it’ll be steady for most of the day,” Ward 3, 4, and 5 Election Judge Jan Kelly explained. The polls in St. Paul’s have also seen a fair share of votes, with Ward 2 currently seeing the most voters come down but believe more voters will come down when jobs let out this afternoon. “It has been steady all morning, and we hope to keep going,” Ward 1, 2, and 6 Election Judge Beth Benoit explained. “But when work lets out, we usually get a lot more.”
