Joliet, IL

wjol.com

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash

A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man

One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Plainfield Man

cwbchicago.com

Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder

A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Shoots at Cops, He Had $22 Million in Weed and Edibles

An Illinois man was trying to get away from the police, because he had $22 million in weed and edibles! Fox32. Jesser Oaxaca was in possession of a LOT of weed. Cops were doing a surveillance at a Wood Dale, Illinois warehouse. They watched a van leave the warehouse and acted on this...Following the van. Little did authorities know at that time, Jesser was on a Facetime call with another drug runner...Trying to figure out how to ambush the cops, they knew they were being watched.
WOOD DALE, IL
Austin Weekly News

‘You did not get away with this’

Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”. The drive-by shooting...
CHICAGO, IL

