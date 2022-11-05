Read full article on original website
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes plan to vote, talk on-field win streak in November
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure his players knew the importance of voting on Election Day this year. Ferentz said representatives from the University of Iowa gave his team a 45-minute lesson on how to vote and voter registration. “We live in the greatest country, and one of...
Iowa swim and dive program continuing to build
After the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team increased its roster size from 13 athletes in 2021-22 to 21 this season, the Hawkeyes are expecting better results than the 0-7 record they compiled last year. At 1-1 through the first two duals of the season, head coach Nathan Mundt’s...
Patrick Kennedy to take on larger role for Iowa men’s wrestling
Patrick Kennedy has big shoes to fill this season. The sophomore 165-pounder will replace four-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starting lineup. The Minnesotan is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling. Kennedy’s collegiate record is unofficially...
Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank focuses on player development
Randy Hasenbank has always been involved with cross country. From playing to coaching, Hasenbank has been in the sport for over 30 years and has deep ties to everything related to distance running. Throughout his decades-long career, Hasenbank prioritizes support and confidence with his athletes. “Throughout the years, he has...
Iowa volleyball drops road matchups at Rutgers, Maryland
Iowa volleyball dropped two Big Ten road matchups last weekend at Rutgers and Maryland, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The Hawkeyes have now lost eight consecutive matches. The Hawkeyes are 1-13 in conference play and 7-18 overall under first-year head coach Jim Barnes. Iowa’s lone conference win came in five sets versus Indiana on Oct. 8 inside Xtream Arena.
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Bethune-Cookman in 12th straight season-opening win
The Iowa men’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack on its way to a dominant, season-opening, 89-58 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All five Iowa starters scored in double digits and junior guard Tony Perkins recorded a game-high 16 points as Iowa...
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa women’s basketball aiming to reinforce fundamentals in season-opener
Iowa women’s basketball is eyeing polish ahead of its season opener against Southern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. Hawkeye head coach Lisa Bluder said her team has spent the past week adding to the playbook and working on transition zone defense and new strategies. Iowa blew out Division II...
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman
Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind...
Iowa field hockey earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
The Iowa field hockey team garnered an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night — its fifth consecutive berth. Iowa was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by now-conference champion Michigan in the first round. As a result, the Hawkeyes had to wait and see if they would make the 18-team NCAA Tournament field. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament, joining Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, and Maryland.
DITV Sports: Iowa Basketball Opens Season with Doubleheader
The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their season on Monday in. doubleheader at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. DITV Sports Reporter Lucy Friedl has more about the start of basketball season.
Iowa men’s basketball set to open regular season Monday against Bethune-Cookman
The Iowa men’s basketball team will open its regular season on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hawkeyes defeated Division II Truman State, 118-72, in an exhibition game on Oct. 31 and have won 11 consecutive season-openers.
Adam Zabner wins Iowa House District 90
Adam Zabner won the election for Iowa House Representative District 90 on Tuesday after running unopposed. Zabner’s victory is according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website. Zabner won the Democratic nomination for Iowa House 90 in June 2022. Zabner is 23 years old and was...
Iowa state Board of Regent-governed universities report six-year enrollment drop
Overall student enrollment grew at the University of Iowa in fall 2022 despite a decline in Iowans enrolled at Iowa’s public universities, according to a state Board of Regents report. The overall student enrollment decline at the state’s public universities was largely due to a decrease in Iowa residents...
Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89
Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89. Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7. According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. According to the...
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak
The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
Photos: Iowa City votes in 2022 general election
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications.... Isabella is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in cinematic...
Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election
The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
