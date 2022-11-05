ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa swim and dive program continuing to build

After the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team increased its roster size from 13 athletes in 2021-22 to 21 this season, the Hawkeyes are expecting better results than the 0-7 record they compiled last year. At 1-1 through the first two duals of the season, head coach Nathan Mundt’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Patrick Kennedy to take on larger role for Iowa men’s wrestling

Patrick Kennedy has big shoes to fill this season. The sophomore 165-pounder will replace four-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starting lineup. The Minnesotan is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling. Kennedy’s collegiate record is unofficially...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank focuses on player development

Randy Hasenbank has always been involved with cross country. From playing to coaching, Hasenbank has been in the sport for over 30 years and has deep ties to everything related to distance running. Throughout his decades-long career, Hasenbank prioritizes support and confidence with his athletes. “Throughout the years, he has...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball drops road matchups at Rutgers, Maryland

Iowa volleyball dropped two Big Ten road matchups last weekend at Rutgers and Maryland, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The Hawkeyes have now lost eight consecutive matches. The Hawkeyes are 1-13 in conference play and 7-18 overall under first-year head coach Jim Barnes. Iowa’s lone conference win came in five sets versus Indiana on Oct. 8 inside Xtream Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman

Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament

The Iowa field hockey team garnered an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night — its fifth consecutive berth. Iowa was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by now-conference champion Michigan in the first round. As a result, the Hawkeyes had to wait and see if they would make the 18-team NCAA Tournament field. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament, joining Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, and Maryland.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Adam Zabner wins Iowa House District 90

Adam Zabner won the election for Iowa House Representative District 90 on Tuesday after running unopposed. Zabner’s victory is according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website. Zabner won the Democratic nomination for Iowa House 90 in June 2022. Zabner is 23 years old and was...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89

Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89. Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7. According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. According to the...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City

A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak

The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa City votes in 2022 general election

Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications.... Isabella is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in cinematic...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Film: Student Thoughts: 2022 Election

The Daily Iowan filmed in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 19, 2022 and outside the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 25, 2022 to ask University of Iowa students their thoughts on the 2022 midterm election. Students discussed how they planned to vote, why they are voting, what issues were most important to them, and what candidates appeal to them.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy