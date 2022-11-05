ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Plane crashes into Long Island cemetery, injuring two

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
 3 days ago

A small plane crashed into a Long Island cemetery Saturday afternoon.

The plane went down at Beth Moses Cemetery at 1500 Wellwood Ave. in West Babylon around 1:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The two people on the plane, the male pilot and a female passenger, were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with minor injuries, officials said.

The plane’s pilot and a passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police said the Federal Aviation Administration was responding to the scene.

Photos from the crash site show the plane sitting perpendicular to a cemetery roadway, having knocked down bushes and headstones.

Beth Moses Cemetery is located just two miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.
The cemetery is located about 2 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, which is used by small planes.

