The National Wrestling Alliance will present Hard Times 3 on pay-per-view on November 12. That seems only fitting given the hard times the promotion seems to find itself currently in the middle of. Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced on Sunday that he was exiting the company, and in response to that, the NWA announced on Monday that it was suspending Aldis due to public comments he made about his planned departure.Questions have been raised by fans as to whether or not this ordeal is part of some sort of storyline. However, NWA President Billy Corgan recently claimed that, if that were the case, it was being carried out by only one side of the equation.

2 HOURS AGO