Bloomington, IL

Comments / 153

stevie not nicks
3d ago

the issues raised by the two candidates are not remotely close. the problem i see is that Bailey knows how to complain but hasn't pitched ay solution

3d ago

Get rid of JB. He’s harmed our youth by his extreme unnecessary shutdowns impacting their education and mental health. He’s all about command and control and insulating his bank account on the backs of hard working people in Illinois. No improvements south of Chicago. Don’t let the advertisement with the paid actor sitting on a tractor fool you. We know better. He’s all smoke and mirrors.

Eve Jnsn
3d ago

Bailey 👍 Prizker had his time and he failed. People lost their jobs, homes and business. Time for him to lose his.👍

Related
foxillinois.com

Democrat Senator Doris Turner reelected

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Senator Doris Turner is the projected winner of the race for District 48 State Senator. Democrat Doris Turner and Republican Sandy Hamilton battled for the State Senator position. Sen. Turner won 51% of the votes while Hamilton received 49% of the votes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Republican Dan Brady concedes in race for Illinois Secretary of State

Republican state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington on Tuesday conceded the election for Illinois Secretary of State to Democrat Alexi Giannoulias. “I’ve always had wins in the political arena. This is my first loss. But as the saying goes, success is never final, and failure is never fatal,” Brady said during his concession speech.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Board headed toward 10-10 split between Republicans and Democrats

McLean County Republican Party chair Connie Beard, left, and former chair John Parrott watch results come in Tuesday night at the GOP watch party in Bloomington. The McLean County Board appears headed toward an even 10-10 split between Republicans and Democrats — again. All 20 board members in 10...
103GBF

This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World

It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks

After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria woman located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Republicans dominate races for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Macon County Republicans will maintain control of the County Board, reducing the number of Democrats on the board to just three in the board’s first election post-redistricting. After Tuesday's election, the board consists of 12 Republicans and three Democrats. Overall, three incumbent Democrats were ousted. All...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Grain bin breaks in Rankin

RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The side of a Cissna Park Co-op grain bin broke in Rankin on Monday, causing corn to visibly spill out of the bottom. Rankin Fire Department was on scene at the 100 block of Main St. for several hours. Power was turned off at the...
RANKIN, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Mailed 'newspapers' raise questions of media literacy and political awareness

Copies of the Peoria Standard recently arrived in mailboxes in and around the city, prompting questions about media literacy and political education. The mailer is printed in a standard newspaper format and includes a front page story with several column features of the “stories” inside. But those stories are presented from a clear right-wing perspective, with no formal disclosure of their partisan lean.
PEORIA, IL

