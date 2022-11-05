Read full article on original website
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
Gov. Mills, LePage make final plea to Maine voters
PORTLAND (WGME) – On the eve of Election Day, both major candidates for governor in Maine made one last push for votes. Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage both held rallies Monday night. For LePage and Mills, Monday night was one last opportunity to speak to Maine...
Maine voters cite abortion, economy as issues driving them to polls
PORTLAND (WGME)— Voter turnout is expected to be very strong in Maine this year. There were long lines in Portland and across the state, and voters were out before the sun came up. Many of them cited specific issues that drove them to the polls this year. “Probably anything...
Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate
Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win second term as Maine governor
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Democrat Janet Mills has been re-elected as governor of Maine. She defeated Republican challenger former Governor Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. She declared victory very late Tuesday night with the Associated Press calling the race for her just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. However,...
Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
Maine gas prices continue to creep up, experts hope increase is short-term issue
The pain at the pump creeping up again in Maine and around the country. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine now stands at $3.95. This is up about two cents on Monday and about 7 cents from a week ago. AAA of Northern...
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
Girls hockey signals the beginning of winter high school sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school winter sports season officially got underway Monday. Monday was the first official day girls hockey teams could begin practicing. The Cheverus Stags, who will be one of the favorites in Class A took the ice at the Trobuh Arean. With the MPA and the Maine hockey officials recently agreeing on a new contract, the players and coaches can now focus in on what promises to be another exciting season of hockey.
Chilly and windy in Maine as you head to the polls on Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Grab the jacket as you head to the polls! A chilly Tuesday and Wednesday are in store. A brief warmup for the late week, ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole which look to bring lots of rain and wind to Maine by Saturday. The much-advertised return...
Tropical Storm Nicole set to bring rain, wind to Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A nice Wednesday is in store, with even nicer weather on Thursday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole begin to reach the area by Friday evening, bringing rain and wind as we head into the weekend. Wednesday looks very nice, still on the cooler side with winds much...
Mills and LePage making final push ahead of Election Day
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - Just two days away from Election Day and Maine's two major candidates for Governor are making a final push. Governor Janet Mills was in Kennebunk and Biddeford today, telling Maine people to get out and vote. CBS 13 asked her how confident she is heading into the...
Countdown to Christmas: USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines
The countdown to Christmas is on. We're just 46 days away and many Mainers are already buying gifts. To help you get them to your loved ones, the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for a busy season and looking for help. To help the holiday shipping go smoothly, Stephen...
Man charged in conspiracy to send guns bought in Maine to Dominican Republic
GARLAND, Maine (BDN) -- A Garland man has been arrested on federal charges out of New York alleging that he was part of a conspiracy to buy guns in Maine and send them to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins, 18, is charged with gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy...
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
LePage highlights differences between himself, Gov. Mills in final message to voters
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Former Republican Governor Paul LePage was in Scarborough Monday night to rally his supporters. It was LePage’s last chance before Election Day to speak directly to Maine voters. Members of his campaign say the past few weeks of campaigning were energizing, as they’ve made their...
Ask the I-Team: Do Mainers have to get a Real ID?
In about six months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will begin enforcing new Real ID requirements, meaning your standard Maine ID will no longer get you onto a flight, or into certain federal facilities. Rebecca asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “I keep hearing about the new Real IDs. Do I...
