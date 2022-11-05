ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game glance, odds and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats got a much-needed win Saturday against Missouri, improving their record to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. This week, they’ll return to Lexington for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Vanderbilt Commodores this week. Kentucky comes into the game fourth in the SEC...
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
aseaofblue.com

The 5 best Kentucky wins from past 5 years

With college basketball season here, we’re taking a look at the Kentucky Wildcats’ five biggest wins in the last five seasons. In that span, they’ve beaten top five teams, advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and Elite Eight once, have won epic games over Louisville, Tennessee, and other rivals, bested blue bloods, and more. Let’s dive in:
aseaofblue.com

Wildcats’ season has once again been saved: Why they still have a lot to play for

A summary of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season thus far at the 75% mark:. The Cats came in with more hype than ever before: Will Levis at QB, Rodriguez taking handoffs in the backfield after Game 4, an unyielding defense, star receivers, veteran kickers and punters—how could you not label them as serious SEC contenders given what they were returning from a 10-3 team the season prior?
Centre Daily

Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced

The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season. For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Georgia will be on CBS

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 12, which will feature the Kentucky Wildcats playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs on November 19th. As you can imagine, this is, on paper, one of the best matchups of the week, so it should come as little surprise to learn it will get the SEC on CBS treatment with a 3:30 pm ET kickoff time.
fox56news.com

Breeders' Cup boasts strong turnout

Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. After two pandemic years, the Breeders' cup was a welcomed event for Lexington's economy. Big lottery wins in Kentucky. Although the Powerball jackpot hasn't been won yet, four Kentuckians scored...
aseaofblue.com

Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football team just lost one of their class of 2023 commitments. Monday night, 3-star running back Khalifa Keith announced on Twitter that he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats. He originally committed to Kentucky this past 4th of July,. Keith picked the Wildcats while holding...
WKYT 27

Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington. The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10. The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are...
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Howard game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Howard Bison at 6:30pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. Everyone take a deep breath, basketball is officially back! Today marks the start of the...
WKYT 27

Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s November sale has a unique twist this season involving undefeated thoroughbred superhorse Flightline. Horse owners and fans had an opportunity to bid on a two-and-a-half percent stake in the undefeated champ and for the first time, you could experience it all virtually in the metaverse.
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
