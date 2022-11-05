Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes new College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia takes over top spot
After a gritty win over Missouri on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings that were announced this evening. Not making the initial rankings after a loss to Tennessee several weeks back, the Cats come into the second edition of this season's rankings at No. 24 overall.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game glance, odds and early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats got a much-needed win Saturday against Missouri, improving their record to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. This week, they’ll return to Lexington for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Vanderbilt Commodores this week. Kentucky comes into the game fourth in the SEC...
Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury
Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
aseaofblue.com
The 5 best Kentucky wins from past 5 years
With college basketball season here, we’re taking a look at the Kentucky Wildcats’ five biggest wins in the last five seasons. In that span, they’ve beaten top five teams, advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and Elite Eight once, have won epic games over Louisville, Tennessee, and other rivals, bested blue bloods, and more. Let’s dive in:
aseaofblue.com
Wildcats’ season has once again been saved: Why they still have a lot to play for
A summary of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season thus far at the 75% mark:. The Cats came in with more hype than ever before: Will Levis at QB, Rodriguez taking handoffs in the backfield after Game 4, an unyielding defense, star receivers, veteran kickers and punters—how could you not label them as serious SEC contenders given what they were returning from a 10-3 team the season prior?
Centre Daily
Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced
The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season. For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Georgia will be on CBS
The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 12, which will feature the Kentucky Wildcats playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs on November 19th. As you can imagine, this is, on paper, one of the best matchups of the week, so it should come as little surprise to learn it will get the SEC on CBS treatment with a 3:30 pm ET kickoff time.
fox56news.com
Breeders' Cup boasts strong turnout
Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. After two pandemic years, the Breeders' cup was a welcomed event for Lexington's economy. Big lottery wins in Kentucky. Although the Powerball jackpot hasn't been won yet, four Kentuckians scored...
aseaofblue.com
Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats football team just lost one of their class of 2023 commitments. Monday night, 3-star running back Khalifa Keith announced on Twitter that he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats. He originally committed to Kentucky this past 4th of July,. Keith picked the Wildcats while holding...
WKYT 27
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington. The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10. The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Ranking top 5 teams, Kentucky as a title contender, opening night reactions and more
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening Tipoff. Kentucky tipped off...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Howard game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Howard Bison at 6:30pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. Everyone take a deep breath, basketball is officially back! Today marks the start of the...
WKYT 27
Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s November sale has a unique twist this season involving undefeated thoroughbred superhorse Flightline. Horse owners and fans had an opportunity to bid on a two-and-a-half percent stake in the undefeated champ and for the first time, you could experience it all virtually in the metaverse.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
WKYT 27
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
Comments / 0