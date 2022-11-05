ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –  Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
DUBOIS, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona to host 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options. The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon and until 2 p.m. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Omni Bedford Springs Resort reveals life-size gingerbread house

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort revealed a life-size gingerbread house to kick off their holiday season. The culinary team at the springs started building the structure two months ago. Pastry Chef Harshal Naik is the mastermind behind the gingerbread house, which is about the size of a playhouse.
BEDFORD, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Altoona High honors former students who died in war

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication. Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall. The dedication can be done with large thanks to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone Teacher Makes History His Business

Anyone born and raised in a small town knows that locals often take great pride in their community. While that can means how many football games the local team has won, it can also mean learning about and appreciating local history. Tyrone native, alumni, and high school social studies teacher...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy