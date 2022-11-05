Read full article on original website
DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
Altoona to host 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options. The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon and until 2 p.m. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal […]
Omni Bedford Springs Resort reveals life-size gingerbread house
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort revealed a life-size gingerbread house to kick off their holiday season. The culinary team at the springs started building the structure two months ago. Pastry Chef Harshal Naik is the mastermind behind the gingerbread house, which is about the size of a playhouse.
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
Building the Valley: The Hot Dog Guys food truck has been serving the Alle-Kiski Valley for 18 years
The average American eats 70 hot dogs every year, according to hotdog.org. Hungry customers easily could down that many — and never repeat a mix of toppings — from The Hot Dog Guys, Alle-Kiski Valley’s roving food truck. “You gotta try the sauerkraut and Potato Stix,” said...
Altoona High honors former students who died in war
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication. Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall. The dedication can be done with large thanks to […]
Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
Tyrone Teacher Makes History His Business
Anyone born and raised in a small town knows that locals often take great pride in their community. While that can means how many football games the local team has won, it can also mean learning about and appreciating local history. Tyrone native, alumni, and high school social studies teacher...
Parents speak out at meeting after teacher brings “Gender Queer” book to class
The Hollidaysburg Area School District School Board held their work session in the Junior High auditorium to accommodate the large crowd of parents Monday evening.
Fetterman’s supporters celebrate victory in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Turning red counties blue — that’s something John Fetterman said he never expected to happen as he thanked family, friends and supporters during his acceptance speech around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. His speech happened moments after NBC News projected Fetterman to be the winner of Pennsylvania’s...
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
Spirit Airlines to cut flights from Arnold Palmer Regional to Ft. Lauderdale
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is marketing itself to other low-cost carriers as Spirit Airlines told officials it will be halting its flights from the Unity area to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 5. Spirit’s decision leaves Orlando as the sole destination for commercial flights from the airport near Latrobe, where...
Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
