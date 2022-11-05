ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why some races in Arizona still aren’t called

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
ARIZONA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Migrant crisis continues; county processing center not fully functional

EL PASO, Texas -- The migrant situation in El Paso is still a concern for the city. Monday, during a city council meeting, the current migrant situation was discussed. Jorge Rodriguez, emergency management coordinator with the Office of Emergency Management, went over how migrant encounters have gone up from late October to the first week The post Migrant crisis continues; county processing center not fully functional appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs' lead over Kari Lake continues to shrink in Arizona governor's race. Will it flip?

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake narrowed Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs' lead as the results in one of the state's most consequential races continued to roll in Wednesday. Lake's shrinking of Hobbs' big early advantage was expected by many political observers, and it echoed the voting patterns seen in Arizona in the 2020 presidential...
ARIZONA STATE

