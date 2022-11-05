Read full article on original website
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine — but that support could dwindle
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February. But with high energy prices, inflation and a new government, there's concern that support might start to dwindle. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. Since Russia's invasion in February, Italy has been one of the European Union's staunchest supporters of...
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on migrants picked up by rescue boats in the Mediterranean — blocking men from leaving the ships. Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Migrants...
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in the midst of a U.N.-sponsored climate summit in the Egyptian beach resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. For more than 200 days, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British Egyptian citizen imprisoned over his activism, has been on hunger strike. And on Sunday, he stopped drinking water just before the start of COP27. His family says, if he isn't released, he will die. We spoke to his sister, Sanaa Seif, who's in Sharm el-Sheikh trying to increase pressure on Egyptian authorities to release her brother. I asked her if traveling to Egypt could mean she was putting herself in danger.
What happened on the third day of Cop27 in Egypt?
Negotiations move behind closed doors and China confirms ‘informal’ talks with US
IMF steps in to bail out Bangladesh's struggling economy
South Asia's "economic miracle" needs help from the International Monetary Fund. High fuel prices mean rolling blackouts and a loss of productivity at garment factories — once an engine of growth. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of...
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
Plans to overhaul the immigration system have stalled yet again. So farmers and other groups are looking to the lame duck session and hoping that more modest proposals can find bipartisan support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people...
News brief: mail-in ballots, Indian child welfare case, migrants barred from Italy
Today is the last day to make your voice heard with your vote in this year's midterms. But even though it's election night, it might not be results night. Yeah, because mail-in voting gets more popular each election cycle. It takes time to go through all those mail-in ballots. And states with widespread mail voting include Pennsylvania, where just one election could decide the Senate and where the Republican Party is already pushing to disqualify some ballots.
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). Down with the prime minister, down with the occupation - these were the words being chanted recently by protesters outside of the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Nicholson Pierre was one of the organizers. He and fellow demonstrators were protesting against everything from government corruption and the possibility of foreign intervention in Haiti to the seeming impunity criminal gangs enjoy in the country.
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
Folgers is the biggest seller of ground coffee in the U.S., but it has to confront a painful realization: its reputation isn't great. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Nov. 2, 2022.) RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Folgers is trying to be cool. As the biggest seller of ground coffee in...
