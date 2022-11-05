Read full article on original website
Twitter adds 'official' labels to select verified accounts – then reverses course
Twitter on Wednesday added gray "official" labels to high-profiled verified accounts, including for celebrities and media outlets. The decision was later reversed.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Lauren Boebert's race to remain the Colorado District 3 Representative against the Democrat Adam Frisch has proven to be closer than expected.
US woman detained in Saudi Arabia over Twitter post released, family says
Carly Morris was reunited with her daughter but still under a travel ban after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
Streaming services outspend free-to-air TV on making Australian drama for first time
Subscription services spent $446m on Australian drama in 2021-22, more than double the $208m spent by the broadcasters
Meta mass sackings show Mark Zuckenberg is rattled
Investors only have themselves to blame for not insisting on equal voting rights to rein in tech pioneer
