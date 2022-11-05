Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Top environment committee Democrat tests positive for COVID-19, cancels trip to climate summit
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) has canceled a planned visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the COP27 climate summit after testing positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday. Carper tested positive the morning of his planned departure, the Delaware Democrat’s office confirmed. “As a...
NPR
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
NPR
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine — but that support could dwindle
Since Russia's invasion in February, Italy has been one of the European Union's staunchest supporters of Ukraine. But as NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports, there is concern that Ukraine fatigue is beginning to set in. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Last month Italy got a new right-wing coalition government. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...
NPR
IMF steps in to bail out Bangladesh's struggling economy
South Asia's "economic miracle" needs help from the International Monetary Fund. High fuel prices mean rolling blackouts and a loss of productivity at garment factories — once an engine of growth. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of...
NPR
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sanaa Seif, who's attending the climate summit in Egypt. She's pressuring authorities to release her brother, a voice of Egypt's 2011 uprising, before he dies in prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in...
NPR
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
NPR
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on migrants picked up by rescue boats in the Mediterranean — blocking men from leaving the ships. Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Migrants...
NPR
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
An increasingly divided electorate is playing out in a close Congressional race in Washington. A far-right Republican toppled a moderate in the primary and now faces a Democratic small business owner. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's...
NPR
News brief: mail-in ballots, Indian child welfare case, migrants barred from Italy
Today is the last day to make your voice heard with your vote in this year's midterms. But even though it's election night, it might not be results night. Yeah, because mail-in voting gets more popular each election cycle. It takes time to go through all those mail-in ballots. And states with widespread mail voting include Pennsylvania, where just one election could decide the Senate and where the Republican Party is already pushing to disqualify some ballots.
NPR
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
As Russia tries to dig in, Ukraine’s challenge will be to repeat its victory in Kherson
Russia’s sheepish yet televised announcement that it will abandon Kherson city and points west of the Dnipro represents, on the face of it, a remarkable victory for Ukraine and a sophisticated military strategy. If the withdrawal does indeed lead to the swift recapture of the city, the Ukrainians will have done so with relatively little loss of life and without what could have been costly urban warfare.
NPR
What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections
Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
NPR
The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day
It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
NPR
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
NPR
Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar"
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Andrew Weiss about his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin," which details Putin's rise from KGB officer to president. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. It can be all too easy to paint Vladimir Putin as a cartoon villain, a...
NPR
Philippine investigators say suspended prison chief ordered killing of radio host
The Philippines has been rocked by news that the highest ranking official in the country's correction bureau has been charged with the murder of a high-profile radio host. Investigators in the Philippines allege a criminal organization carried out the murder of a popular radio host, and they say the national chief of prisons ordered the killing. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
NPR
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
Folgers is the biggest seller of ground coffee in the U.S., but it has to confront a painful realization: its reputation isn't great. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Nov. 2, 2022.) RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Folgers is trying to be cool. As the biggest seller of ground coffee in...
San Diego Union-Tribune
World Cup: French company charged with forced labor in Qatar
A subsidiary of French construction company Vinci was handed preliminary charges Wednesday of forced labor and other alleged violations of the rights of migrant workers in Qatar
