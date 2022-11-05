ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Tampa native, Aaron Carter found dead at 34

By Stephanie Cardenas
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
34-year-old Tampa native, Aaron Carter, a singer-turned-rapper and actor, was discovered dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ.

The singer's death was verified by family representatives. They made no immediate follow-up comments.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that they received a 911 call around 11 a.m. on Saturday, stating that a man had drowned in the tub.

Although homicide investigators were called to the site, there is no information or proof of wrongdoing.

Such death scenes are routine targets for murder detectives' investigations.

In a picture acquired by TMZ, there are sheriff's cars, ambulances, and warning tape around Aaron's home.

With the release of four studio albums, including his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just nine years old, Aaron rose to stardom as a pop singer in the late 1990s alongside his brother Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys.

Carter's album "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" sold three million copies and featured hit singles such as "I Want Candy." His videos were frequently seen on Disney and Nickelodeon.

As his music career developed, Aaron Carter switched from singing to rapping; he also had an appearance on "Dancing with The Stars" and performed in the Broadway version of "Seussical."

Over the years, Carter struggled with several legal and drug-related concerns; he was most notorious for appearing on "The Doctors" a few years ago and disclosing how many pills he was taking. He also often visited a treatment facility.

Comments / 13

Cyndi.d.roe
3d ago

Sad. My kids loved this guy/group. One more life lost because of GOP Republicans extremist strategy of too little too late Just Say No to Drugs. Out them at the ballot box. Vote Charlie Crist, Val Demings for Democracy.

Reply
2
 

ABC Action News WFTS

