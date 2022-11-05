Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
thelocalvoice.net
Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success
Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss
The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
Wisconsin football: Badgers land 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue
The Wisconsin Badgers add commitment No. 13 in the 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Cole LaCrue of Broomfield, Colorado.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Physician Predicts Severe Flu Season
University Health Services offers vaccines for prevention, antivirals for treatment. Fall at the University of Mississippi means new students, tailgating in The Grove and gearing up for the holidays. Unfortunately, it also means increased cases of the flu. “We had such light flu seasons the past two years,” said Dr....
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
captimes.com
Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant
A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
100fmrockford.com
New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine
ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
Oxford Eagle
Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
Three People Injured in Wrong-Way DUI Crash on I-805 in Clairemont
A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911 witnessed a wrong-way driver...
wbrc.com
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Man arrested in string of East County robberies
Officers arrested a man suspected of violating the terms of his parole and of committing several robberies in East County, authorities said.
Firefighter hurt in Winnebago County Court building basement fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night. Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The […]
